Olamide To Release ‘Loading’ Video

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide, is set to release the video to his song, ‘Loading’. The award winning veteran rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share the preview video.

He wrote as caption:

“Kodak ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji #Loadingchallenge”

‘Loading’ is the tenth track on the rapper’s recently released album, ‘Carpe Diem’. It features Bad Boy Timz.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Green Light’ crooner recently celebrated over 70 million streams of his album. He also shared that he is on a journey to growth and becoming a better version of his old self.