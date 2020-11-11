Olamide Reacts After Fan Begs Him To Get Wizkid And Davido To Collaborate On A Song

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide reacted after a fan pleaded with him to try and get Wizkid and Davido to work on a track together.

The rapper, who recently released his 11th studio album, “Carpe Diem” had an interactive session with his fans via Twitter on Wednesday.

A fan used the opportunity to call on the rapper to mediate for peace between Davido and Wizkid so they can collaborate on a track.

Olamide replied the fan saying the two artiste will be alright and they both have ‘choko’ in their heads.

In his words;

“Dem go de alright lol two of them get choko but trust me they are both amazing beings”, the rapper tweeted.

See the tweets below: