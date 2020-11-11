Entertainment
Olamide Reacts After Fan Begs Him To Get Wizkid And Davido To Collaborate On A Song
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide reacted after a fan pleaded with him to try and get Wizkid and Davido to work on a track together.
The rapper, who recently released his 11th studio album, “Carpe Diem” had an interactive session with his fans via Twitter on Wednesday.
A fan used the opportunity to call on the rapper to mediate for peace between Davido and Wizkid so they can collaborate on a track.
Olamide replied the fan saying the two artiste will be alright and they both have ‘choko’ in their heads.
In his words;
“Dem go de alright lol two of them get choko but trust me they are both amazing beings”, the rapper tweeted.
See the tweets below:
Entertainment
“What Colour Of Aso Ebi Are We Sewing?” – Aisha Yesufu Asks Other #EndSARS Protesters Dragged To Court
Nigerian socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the lawsuit filed against her and 49 other EndSARS campaigners.
Information Nigeria recalls a human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke had on Tuesday lodged a criminal complaint against those who were publicly associated with the #EndSARS protests that rocked the month of October.
The campaigners were dragged before an Abuja court by the activist for the roles they actively played during the protests.
Okeke mentioned that the protests which the demonstrators spearheaded were hijacked by hoodlums, who looted and destroyed properties.
The claimant also said the suit was filed in the interest of defence, public safety and public order as he noted that Nigeria is a country of laws.
Reacting to the development, Yesufu asked other campaigners what color of attire they intend to wear for their court appearance.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote;
“Hello EndSARS teammates. What color of aso ebi are we sewing for our court appearance? We should do a Jerusalema dance after the court hearing.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Tolani Baj Gives Advice To Heartbroken Ladies
Reality TV star, Tolani Baj, has offered a piece of advice to heartbroken ladies. The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to her Twitter page to encourage them to live life regardless of their predicament.
According to her, heartbroken ladies should find solace in spending time out with their friends, looking all glammed. In her words:
“Ladies, if you’re currently heartbroken, get dolled up & go out with your friends. Please enjoy your life”
Information Nigeria recalls Tolani Baj recently met Tacha on a production set. She paid compliments to the ‘Pepper Dem’ reality TV star, describing her as a ‘beautiful soul full of energy and good vibes’.
See her Twitter post below:
Entertainment
‘Hit Your Head Against The Wall’, Seyi Awolowo Tells Troll Who Asked Him To ‘Hit The Gym‘
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo delivered an epic comeback after an overzealous follower advised him to ‘hit the gym’.
The reality TV star had shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Laycon on social media but he ended up getting criticized over his appearance.
Reacting to the photo, a follower decided to offer his unsolicited advise and he implied that the grandson of great nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo needed to lose some weight.
The follower commented;
“Hit the gym Seyi.”
To which Seyi responded;
“Hit your head against the wall.”
See the exchange below:
