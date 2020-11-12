Politics
Okowa: I Won’t Repeal Entitlements Of Ex-Governors
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that his administration has no plans to stop the pensions of past governors and their deputies in the state.
This is coming at a time when Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu moved to stop the pensions of past governors and their deputies.
Okowa said in Asaba on Wednesday that the Lagos State Government might have reasons to repeal its pension law.
“There is an existing law in Delta State on what accrued to the governors and their deputies, that I don’t want to touch.
“We are not thinking in that direction; my counterpart in Lagos may have reasons why he wants the law repealed but we in Delta don’t want to go into that.
“I don’t want to comment on the decision of Lagos State governor. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance,” he added.
Politics
Obaseki Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Second Term Inauguration
Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu will today be sworn into office for their second term at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City, Edo State.
This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.
The Governor also dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration today for a second term in office.
According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Tennis Court, in Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
The governor’s spokesperson stated that all necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony have been concluded.
Crusoe Osagie said “The inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu will hold on Thursday, November 12 between 11 am and 1 pm prompt at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
“Due to the prevailing realities of the coronavirus pandemic, we would be having only 750 invited guests at the venue.”
Politics
More Governors May Dump PDP With Gov Umahi – Fani-Kayode warns
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the alleged plan of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to dump the Peoples Democratic Party.
There have been speculations that the Ebonyi State Governor wants to join the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 election.
Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and other leaders met with Umahi to persuade him to stay at the party.
Reacting to the report, Fani-Kayode wrote:
“The rumour that my friend & brother Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state is planning to leave @OfficialPDPNig & join @OfficialAPCNg is troubling. I am yet to confirm if it is true & I will see him in the next few days to know the true position of things but if it is then I urge.”
“The leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.”
“Apart from that, he happens to be a good friend of mine & someone I hold in high esteem &have immense respect & affection for. Unlike many he is forthright & his word is his bond. He is either with u or against u, he is fearless & bold &he has the courage of his convictions.”
“What makes the matter worse is that other Governors or may also contemplate leaving if he does because he has a lot of friends & goodwill amongst them.”
“If that happens it will affect our party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election in a very significant way.”
“Again I call on the National Chairman and the NWC of our great party to do all they can to keep Umahi on board.”
“He is one of our brightest and best and losing him to the APC would be a monumental error and great tragedy.”
“The fact of the matter is that we need him just as we need everyone else and petty divisions and internal wranglings at this crucial time do not help us.”
“Umahi is a great asset to the party and a source of strength and inspiration to the rank & file right across the country.”
Politics
Sowore Raises Alarm Over Plot To Arrest, Kill Him
Rights activist and Convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that his life is been threatened by the Nigerian government, as they are planning to arrest and kill him.
Sowore made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday night.
Recall that Sowore was arrested over a year ago by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations on August 5, 2019.
The controversial activist who contested the 2019 presidential election noted that the Nigerian military had put a bounty on his head for him to be either arrested or killed.
He wrote:
#RevolutionNow Info reaching me now is that a signal from DIA has put a bounty on my head, that I must be arrested or murdered as they claim I’d resist arrest in the next 24hrs! This is from the Defence HQ here is Abuja! Be it known that this can’t affect the struggle for freedom
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 11, 2020
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami @MalamiSan and new chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari and @HQNigerianArmy chief, Buratai are all involved! @cenbank Governor, Godwin Emefiele is bankrolling the deadly plot
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 11, 2020
The @policeng team dispatched to the NASS on Friday opened fire on me and stole one of my vehicles, they refused to return it even it was meant for PRESS duties, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma told me the car committed a crime and will be charged, it was shocking
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 11, 2020
Over the week their minions wrote press releases, letters to foreign embassies, @TheNationNews was generous in claiming some “Genuine EndSars” people want me arrested. The @HQNigerianArmy had a team of @twitter influencers on Sunday suggesting I should be assassinated
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 11, 2020
