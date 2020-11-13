Connect with us

Marry Chioma if you truly respect her – Maduagwu tells Davido

Published

10 hours ago

on

Marry Chioma if you truly respect her – Maduagwu tells Davido

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu known for his unpopular comments on the lives of his colleagues in the limelight, has landed another heavy punch on Nigerian singer, Davido for saying it’s not the right time to marry his fiancée, Chioma.

Recall that Davido who opened up on the challenges he faced after making his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma public, stated that at some point he was pressured to officially marry Chioma.

However in reaction to Davido’s claims, the actor cum blogger have blasted the father of three for saying he felt pressurized by the public to marry the mother of his son.

According to Uche, no one is pressurizing him to marry his fiancée but it’s the right thing to do. He has urged Davido to marry Chioma to accord her the necessary respect she deserves.

In his words,

“#Davido pound us we are your fufu, impregnating chioma before paying her #brideprice was the Right time but getting married to her as a sign of honor is suddenly not the right time? Seriously? Oga nobody is pressurizing you to #marry chioma its the right thing to do if you truly #respect her, the igbo and #yoruba culture or has the poor #girl not tried?🤣#”

News Feed

Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

When it comes to spicing up your sexual life, dirty talk is right at the top of everyone’s list.

Although, it’s hard to come up with sexiest things to say in bed when you’re in the moment.

Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild

Your brain seems to get all flustered. And you probably end up saying something that’s the opposite of hot and steamy.

This ruins the mood and might even make things awkward for the duration of a time that should be fun and sexy. So what’s the solution? Having some phrases up your sleeve for just that moment! You’ll be able to just remember a few sexy things to say in bed and won’t feel worried or pressured.

Here are some of the sexiest things to say in bed that would lead to the most satisfying night ever;

1. I want you now.

2. I’m so ready for you.

3. You feel so good.

4. Your body feels amazing on mine.

5. I want to taste you.

6. When you do _____, it drives me crazy.

7. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing.

8. I want you to _____ right now.

9. I love watching you go to work.

10. I want you to lay down and not move a finger. Let me do it all.

11. You’re turning me on so much right now.

12. That’s exactly what I like.

13. Grab my hair and make me love it.

14. I love it when you’re rough with me.

15. It’s so hot when you grab me.

16. Don’t stop!

17. Is that all you’ve got?

18. Show me what you can really do.

19. I’ve been waiting for this all day.

20. Get over here and pleasure me until I say you can stop.

21. I want you on me now.

22. Your hands make my body ache for you.

23. Do you remember how much I screamed last time? Make me do that again.

24. If you really want to turn me on, just touch me here. *Guide them in the right direction*

25. You have a magical way with your tongue.

26. Do you like that?

27. Tell me what you want.

28. I’m the boss tonight.

29. You really know what you’re doing.

30. I want you to come for me.

News Feed

The Only Thing That Has Not Gone Up This Year Is Short People – Singer Praiz

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Nigerian singer, Praiz has made fun of short people saying the only thing that hasn’t gone up this year is them as almost everything has been increased.

Lamenting how hard things are going as almost everything is being increased in the country, he said the only thing that hasn’t gone up this year is short people.

Netizens reacting to his post didn’t take it lightly on him for making fun of short people by comparing them to how things are being increased in the country.

screenshot below;

News Feed

List Of Nollywood Actresses Who Have Never Kissed In A Movie

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Kissing in movies seems normal to some of the Nigerian actresses while some forbids it and never acted a role that involves kissing the other partner in movies. It’s incredible how these beautiful actresses active such in the movie industry and they are still very popular.

These beautiful Nigerian actresses are:

1. Ruth Kadiri

Ruth Kadiri Bags Multi-million Naira Ambassadorial Deal

Delectable Nigerian actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri emerges the only screen actress who has never kissed a fellow actor lip to lip in the movie industry. With over 15 years in the industry, Ruth Kadiri has over 50 movies to his credit and she is known for her exceptional acting skills in movies.

2. Chioma Akpotha Chukwuka

See Chioma Reply To A Fan Who Begged Her For 1k

The beautiful Nigerian movie actress and Chioma Chukwuka is one of the oldest female actresses and she doesn’t kiss in movies.

3. Judy Austin

Celebrity marriage is now about views, comments and likes on social media- Actress Judy Austin - Kemi Filani News

Judy features in several Nigerian movies and she is making herself proud.

