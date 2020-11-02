Offset Shares Video Of Cardi B Cleaning; Calls Her Out For ‘Lying’ In Her WAP Song

American rapper, Offset recently took to his Instagram page to share a video which shows his wife, Cardi B cleaning up a section of their palatial house.

Information Nigeria recalls that in August, Cardi B dropped a song titled, WAP, which features Megan Thee Stallion and she bragged about how she got married even though she doesn’t cook and clean.

In the song, part of the lyrics read;

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean. But let me tell you how I got this ring (ayy, ayy).”

In a recent video made available on social media by her husband, Cardi B was seen sweeping with a broom while wearing a robe and hair bonnet.

Offset hilariously trolled his wife as he recorded her doing the activity and he was heard telling her, “when are you gon’ stop lying on your song”, and she responded saying, “I will punch you in the head”.

Watch the video HERE