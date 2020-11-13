Odunlade Adekola Vs Ibrahim Chatta: Who Is A Better Actor?

This debate has been making rounds on the internet for some time now and we thought to bring it here to find out.

Anyone who is a fan of Yoruba movies would have at one point or the other come across these two incredible talented actors. Although many Nigerians have asked who is better and this has brewed numerous arguments on social media.

Odunlade is not only a good actor but he is also known for his facial expressions which have been used as different memes on social media. He is certainly a favorite to many for his wonderful acting skills. In the Yoruba movie industry, Odunlade is a force to reckon with and has featured in over a hundred Nigerian movies. The award winning actor started his acting career way back in 1996 and so far, he has won five major awards ranging from The City People Movie Awards for best actor to the NEA Best actor.

Ibrahim Chatta on the other hand is also a Veteran Nollywood actor. Although there is no record of his awards and winnings, he is said to have featured in way more movies than Odunlade Adekola. His acting skills are certainly great and in recent times, he is competing with Odunlade Adekola as the face of memes on social media. Many Nigerians are divided on this topic, check some of the hilarious tweets so far:









However, we would like to hear from you. Between Ibrahim Chatta and Odunlade Adekola, let us know who you think is a better actor and why.