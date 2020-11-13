News Feed
Odunlade Adekola Vs Ibrahim Chatta: Who Is A Better Actor?
This debate has been making rounds on the internet for some time now and we thought to bring it here to find out.
Anyone who is a fan of Yoruba movies would have at one point or the other come across these two incredible talented actors. Although many Nigerians have asked who is better and this has brewed numerous arguments on social media.
Odunlade is not only a good actor but he is also known for his facial expressions which have been used as different memes on social media. He is certainly a favorite to many for his wonderful acting skills. In the Yoruba movie industry, Odunlade is a force to reckon with and has featured in over a hundred Nigerian movies. The award winning actor started his acting career way back in 1996 and so far, he has won five major awards ranging from The City People Movie Awards for best actor to the NEA Best actor.
Ibrahim Chatta on the other hand is also a Veteran Nollywood actor. Although there is no record of his awards and winnings, he is said to have featured in way more movies than Odunlade Adekola. His acting skills are certainly great and in recent times, he is competing with Odunlade Adekola as the face of memes on social media. Many Nigerians are divided on this topic, check some of the hilarious tweets so far:
However, we would like to hear from you. Between Ibrahim Chatta and Odunlade Adekola, let us know who you think is a better actor and why.
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
Thank God for the day I found u https://t.co/kIiJ3UZWpu
— Davido (@davido) November 13, 2020
