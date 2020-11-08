Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On 27th Birthday

Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5 ‘Lockdown edition’, is currently celebrating his 27th birthday.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, clocked a new age on Sunday.

The rapper took to social media in the early hours of the day to announce the celebration of life as he wrote;

“Go go go Conny! Its your birthday!!!!”

https://twitter.com/itsLaycon/status/1325232351396376576?s=20

His comments section has since been inundated with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Fans of the reality TV star, who call themselves ‘icons’, have also made it their point of duty to ensure that they dominate social media with wishes for him.

The reality TV star is currently topping Nigeria’s Twitter trends table.

Popular movie stars, like Anita Joseph, Odunlade Adekola, Joe Boy, DJ Switch amongst others wished the rapper a happy birthday.

See the birthday messages from fans and celebrities below: