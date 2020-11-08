Connect with us

Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On 27th Birthday

Published

2 hours ago

on

Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija's Laycon On His 25th Birthday

 

Laycon Celebrates Over 10 Million Streams ‘Who is Laycon’

Laycon

Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5 ‘Lockdown edition’, is currently celebrating his 27th birthday.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, clocked a new age on Sunday.

The rapper took to social media in the early hours of the day to announce the celebration of life as he wrote;

“Go go go Conny! Its your birthday!!!!”

https://twitter.com/itsLaycon/status/1325232351396376576?s=20

His comments section has since been inundated with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Fans of the reality TV star, who call themselves ‘icons’, have also made it their point of duty to ensure that they dominate social media with wishes for him.

The reality TV star is currently topping Nigeria’s Twitter trends table.

Nigeria’s Twitter Trends Table

Nigeria’s Twitter Trends Table

Continuation

Continuation

Popular movie stars, like Anita Joseph, Odunlade Adekola, Joe Boy, DJ Switch amongst others wished the rapper a happy birthday.

See the birthday messages from fans and celebrities below:

Entertainment

‘Time And Exposure Changed My Mindset From Buying A Rolls-Royce Phantom For My 35th Birthday’ – Actress Chika Ike

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

‘Time And Exposure Changed My Mindset From Buying A Rolls-Royce Phantom For My 35th Birthday’ - Actress Chika Ike
Chika Ike

Chika Ike

Popular Nigerian actress cum entrepreneur, Chika Ike has explained why she chose not to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom for her 35th birthday.

According to the movie star, time and exposure can change one’s mindset.

The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, took to social media to share with her fans what she wrote in her vision book five years ago and why she won’t be going through with it.

Ike mentioned that when she was 30-years-old, she had hoped to buy a Rolls Royce Phantom to mark her 35th birthday but now her mindset has changed.

The film star said that she would rather purchase houses and add it to her real estate investment portfolio as she is now thinking towards appreciating assets and not depreciating liabilities.

Read Also: Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)

screenshot below;

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ – Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ - Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity
‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ - Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity

Uti Nwachukwu

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has lambasted Nigerians, who are in support of US President, Donald Trump, for the sake of christianity.

Taking to Twitter, Nwachukwu mentioned that Jesus will be disappointed to find out that they are endorsing someone, who clearly perpetuated hate, division and anarchy.

In his words;

“I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so dissapointed.

If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY , then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh  HYPOCRITE!!!!” he tweeted.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Need To Start The Dialogue Process’ – Uti Nwachukwu

See his tweets below:

The media personality’s tweets

The media personality’s tweets

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife On Her 32nd Birthday

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife On Her 32nd Birthday
Paul Okoye, his wife and their kids

Paul Okoye, his wife and their kids

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage moniker, Rude Boy, penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Anita Okoye as she clocked 32 on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of three posted a photo of his beautiful wife as he celebrates her on her big day.

The singer wrote;

 “I celebrate you @anita_okoye Happy sweetest birthday to you. May the good lord continue to bless you as a mother and a wife.May success and good health continue to find you as we celebrate you … HAPPY BIRTHDAY. luv you #mamaejima

The musician then went ahead to share a throwback photo of himself and his wife.

Read Also: Celebrities should have started the #EndSARS protest a long time ago – Paul Okoye

See his post below:

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Another post

Another post

Continue Reading

Trending