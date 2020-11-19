Politics
Obaseki Hails Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Diri’s Election
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to a Supreme Court ruling affirming the election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Recall that Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who led a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy.
Justice Ngwuta in his ruling noted that the case was dismissed following the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
Reacting in a statement, Governor Obaseki described the ruling favouring Diri and Ewhrudjkpo as “a victory for democracy.”
The Edo state governor noted that Nigeria’s apex court has upheld the wishes of Bayelsans.
He noted that Diri is now free from any entanglement to deliver on his promises to Bayelsa people in line with the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
Politics
Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him
Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the elected Governor of the state.
Recall that on Wednesday, a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Reacting to this development, Diri in Abuja expressed that they don’t need further distractions from politicians.
He noted that the ruling of the Supreme Court has ended attempts by the opposition to remove him from office.
Diri said, “As a state, we do not need all of these distractions. We are one state that the brotherhood should be predominant.”
Politics
Wike Is A Dictator, Says Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a dictator whose actions are ‘destroying’ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Umahi made this statement while reacting to a statement by Wike who said he (Umahi) left the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his desperation to be president of the country in 2023.
Umahi spoke on an Arise TV interview programme on Wednesday.
He said Wike’s “dictatorial tendencies and overbearing influence on the party’s affairs had made other governors be unhappy with him.”
He warned Wike to desist from attacking him “as it would be very dangerous if both of them continue attacking each other.”
Mr Umahi said: “I refused to join issues with Wike because he is my friend. But Wike must know that he is a dictator. Wike must know that one person cannot be called a crowd. Wike must know that a lot of governors in PDP are not very happy with him. He remote controls the party.
“He (Wike) said that I made my brother the Vice-Chairman. I fund the PDP South-east from A to Z. And he has forgotten that he singlehandedly made Secondus the (PDP) Chairman. He has forgotten that he wanted to impose one of his own as minority leader of the house.
“There is nothing that happens in PDP without his authorisation. He once said that PDP National Working Committee members are beggars and bribe-takers. I have asked him that let’s not take on ourselves or else it will be very dangerous.
“So let’s us face the party, the party does not belong to him. And this is by no means personal and he is demonstrating the dictatorial tendencies in him by taking on me, a fellow governor. And that is very shameful.”
Politics
Wike Says Another PDP Governor Defecting
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed that another governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to join Governor David Umahi in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall that the Ebonyi Governor announced his defection from PDP to APC while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, November 17.
Governor Umahi said he moved to the ruling APC because of injustice meted out to the Southeast by his former political party, the PDP.
But Speaking to Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday, Wike said, “I can tell you there is one PDP governor that will leave. He is not leaving because of anything but he will come up with an excuse.
“The point is that these are the people who have been playing anti-party, who have been romancing with the APC in the night and coming to the PDP in the daytime. My problem with our party is that when you speak the truth, they will want to crucify you. I have raised this issue several times.”
When asked to reveal the identity of the PDP governor planning to defect, Wike said, “I won’t tell you that. But you journalists know.”
