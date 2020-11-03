Obaseki Begs Policemen To Return To Work

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged policemen, who left their duty post during the #EndSARS protests, to return to work.

Following the crisis that trailed the #EndSARS protest, policemen across the country had reportedly left their duty posts, thereby leading to the break down of law and order in different parts of the country.

In Edo State particularly, during the crisis, many police stations were attacked and two jailbreaks occurred at the Benin and Oko prisons where 1,993 inmates reportedly escaped.

During a solidarity visit on Monday to Johnson Kokumon, the state police commissioner, Obaseki said his government would pay the hospital bills for officers injured during the crisis.

“Edo state government will now proceed immediately to begin to rebuild your destroyed building. We already ordered some patrol vehicles and we hope it will be delivered in the next few weeks. We will responsible for the hospital bills of officers injured in the last few weeks,” he said.

“Every inmate that escape from our correctional centres will be arrested. Hoodlums burnt the centres thinking they have destroyed particulars of escapees but they don’t know that their biometrics were not within the centres.”