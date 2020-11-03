Politics
Obaseki Begs Policemen To Return To Work
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged policemen, who left their duty post during the #EndSARS protests, to return to work.
Following the crisis that trailed the #EndSARS protest, policemen across the country had reportedly left their duty posts, thereby leading to the break down of law and order in different parts of the country.
In Edo State particularly, during the crisis, many police stations were attacked and two jailbreaks occurred at the Benin and Oko prisons where 1,993 inmates reportedly escaped.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Northern Governors Seek Censorship Of Social Media
During a solidarity visit on Monday to Johnson Kokumon, the state police commissioner, Obaseki said his government would pay the hospital bills for officers injured during the crisis.
“Edo state government will now proceed immediately to begin to rebuild your destroyed building. We already ordered some patrol vehicles and we hope it will be delivered in the next few weeks. We will responsible for the hospital bills of officers injured in the last few weeks,” he said.
“Every inmate that escape from our correctional centres will be arrested. Hoodlums burnt the centres thinking they have destroyed particulars of escapees but they don’t know that their biometrics were not within the centres.”
Politics
2023: I’ll No Longer Fold My Hands, I Will Take Over From Buhari – Tunde Bakare
The Senior pastor of the Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare, has declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election.
The former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari called on the president to work hard to leave behind a legacy before his tenure runs out.
The cleric in his statement noted that the President still has years to create history if he learns to stay away from bad counsels.
Also Read: Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
Bakare noted that bad advice had kept Buhari from knowing the real situation in Nigeria other than the lies he is being told.
The former Vice Presidential candidate while speaking on Arise TV stated that he has the right to run for any political office in 2023.
“It is my fundamental right to run if I chose to. I mean every word I spoke. I cannot fold my hand or say well, let me continue to watch. No,” he said.
“I am a citizen of this country, born and bred here by the grace of God and I intend to contribute my quota. It is like a matter of life and death.”
Politics
Nothing Like Security Vote In Ekiti – Fayemi
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that there is nothing like a security vote in the state.
Fayemi made this known on Monday, during a forum in the state capital, Ado Ekiti.
When asked how much he earns as salary monthly and the size of the much controversial security vote, the governor said: “I do not have security votes in Ekiti State. There’s is nothing so-called in Ekiti State. No one Naira, no two Naira for any security vote”.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Killing Of Police Officers Is Evil, Says El-Rufai
“What most people refer to as security vote, the government does have contingency funds, such funds are used to address emergencies that may come up at any point in time. That is what we use sometimes in buying vehicles for police,” he explained.
The Governor went further to disclose the amount he takes home to the youths at the meeting.
“My salary is N501,000 monthly, go and check it out. My Commissioners earn probably N366,000.”
https://www.channelstv.com/2020/11/03/nothing-like-security-vote-in-ekiti-fayemi/
Politics
Ondo Election: Jegede Files Petition Against Akeredolu’s Victory
Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020, governorship election of Ondo State, has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the exercise.
Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed a petition at the election petition tribunal sitting in Akure on Friday.
The PDP candidate has also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress, and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition.
Also Read: Ondo Guber: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Akeredolu, Deputy
Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds including “That the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation”.
He also faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC during its governorship primary election held on the 20th of July 2020.
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
- Entertainment23 hours ago
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Naira Marley Reacts To Viral Photo Of His Lookalike Posing With A Naked Woman
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The Highest-Charting Album By A Nigerian Artist On US iTunes
- News Feed19 hours ago
BBNaija’s Ike Breaks Silence Amid Break Up Rumor With Mercy
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Rapper Ikechukwu Showers Encomium On His Woman On Her Birthday
- News Feed19 hours ago
Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo
- Football24 hours ago
Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer