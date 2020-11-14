Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday announced the reappointment of Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Edo State Governor made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He stated that the reappointment of Osarodio Ogie was the only appointment to be made for now, adding that he would name other aides on February 2021.

He wrote:

“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

“This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021.

