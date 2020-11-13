Obasanjo: How Rawlings Intervened When Abacha Wanted To Destroy My Organisation

ObasanjoFormer President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that the late Jerry Rawlings, supported and accommodated his non-governmental organisation, the Africa Leadership Forum, when former Nigerian Military Leader, Sani Abacha, jailed him in 1995.

He expressed that this act will make him forever indebted to the late Rawlings.

Obasanjo made this statement in reaction to the death of Rawlings, who he said, “will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”

In a condolence letter to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Ado, Obasanjo condoled the Government of Ghana and the family of the deceased over the demise of his “dear brother and friend” who died on Thursday at age 73.

“No doubt, his generous assistance to ALF and its staff makes me forever indebted to him. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond,” he said.

“In mourning a man, who dedicated his life to the growth and development of Ghana, his country, in particular, and Africa as a whole. Like many of his contemporaries too, former President Rawlings provided the much-needed leadership and direction which impacted positively on the social stability and democratic progress recorded thus far in Ghana. A quintessential patriot and courageous leader, he will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana.”

Obasanjo added that Rawlings was “passionate about peace, security and leadership issues in Africa.”