Obafemi Martins flaunts N87m Bentley, N176m yacht, N35m G-wagon

Published

11 hours ago

on

Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins, Nigerian footballer, has taken to social media to flaunt his flamboyant collection of cars and a yacht.

The former Super Eagles striker is said to worth over 13 billion naira, from which he is able to afford an Iguana 31 Expedition yacht at a cost of 176 million naira for his 32nd birthday celebration in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer who plays for Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall, shared photos of his Bentley Bentayga 2017 model, a powerful ride said to worth around $230,000 (about N88million). Also in the photo is a Mercedez Benz G-Class that goes for at least $92,000 (about N35million).

Martins has remained an icon of the Super Eagles team and has played for several clubs including Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Seattle Sounders FC, and a host of others.

Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Men of the Nigerian Army who were caught on tape dehumanising and assaulting ladies in Ibanda have been arrested.

This was made known by the Oyo state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede.

He tweeted;

“My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I’ve been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”

Soldiers who harassed residents of Oyo

Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates turn lovers, Erica Nlewedim and Terseer Kiddwaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As of press time, it is unclear why the duo unfollowed each other, but feelers are guessing it’s because Kidd declared that he is cool with Laycon, who Erica is not friends with.

Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Controversial personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stated that girls from the Northern part of Nigeria engage more in premarital sex than other tribes.

Olunloyo, who disclosed this on Twitter, added that Hausa girls hide their innocence under a hijab claiming to be pure and holy because secretly indulge in premarital sex the most.

She described Hausa girls as the most hypocrites among other tribes.

Taking to her Twitter page, the journalist tweeted:

“Hausa girls have the most premarital sex. They hide their innocence under a hijab claiming religious purity. Deep down their clitoris is the most active squirting by the hour. Allah be praised. The hypocrisy of life #Kemitalks“.

