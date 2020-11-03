OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections

Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun has slammed Nigerians who remained silent during #EndSars protests but are now speaking up about the US elections.

This comes ahead of the United States of America planned presidential election which is set to hold on Tuesday between Democratic, Joe Biden and Republican, Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Dotun wrote;

“If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here but You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality Thunder fire you!”

See his tweet below: