OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections
Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun has slammed Nigerians who remained silent during #EndSars protests but are now speaking up about the US elections.
This comes ahead of the United States of America planned presidential election which is set to hold on Tuesday between Democratic, Joe Biden and Republican, Donald Trump.
Taking to Twitter, Dotun wrote;
“If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here but You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality Thunder fire you!”
See his tweet below:
If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here
but
You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality
Thunder fire you!
— Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) November 3, 2020
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Confirms She Is Married; Says She Dumped Ike Months Ago
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has finally confirmed that she is indeed married and she has broken up with her beau, Ike Onyema.
The reality TV star admitted that she has tied the nuptial knot with a mystery man after a follower asked her for the truth.
Mercy threw jabs at Ike as she revealed that they broke up two months ago before her birthday.
The fashion entrepreneur also added that she is happy with her new man named ‘Mr H’ and she will be speaking on it soon.
See the exchange below:
‘Poverty Has Been Weaponized By Powerful People’ – Singer Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye alias Simi, has shared that poverty is being weaponized by people in power for their selfish interests.
For this reason, the ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Twitter page to implore people to donate to an NGO set up to feed the underprivileged in Lagos.
The NGO known as Project F.E.E.D (Feed, Educate, Empower, Develop) was created as an offshoot of the #EndSARS movement.
In Simi’s words:
“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and pls donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word”
See her tweet below:
Why Africa Is Not Yet Independent – 2face Idibia
Nigerian veteran musician, Innocent Idibia alias 2face, has explained why he thinks Africa is still struggling to get independence.
The Benue State-born singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share a series of tweets in which he highlights the major problems hindering the development of Africa.
He said the educational system and the media are key to the development of Africa.
In his words:
“Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system We will never be independent and in control of African development. #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”
See his Twitter post below:
