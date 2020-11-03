‘Nudity At 40 Is Distasteful’ – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Tiwa Savage

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called out Tiwa Savage over her semi-nude photos which she shared on her Instagram page.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the singer took to Instagram to wow fans and celebrities with the raunchy pictures.

The controversial actor has taken it upon himself to berate the ‘Koroba’ crooner for sharing the pictures which have now gone viral.

In his words:

“Nudity at 40 is repulsive and distasteful, it can also lead to depression. What message are you trying to jam to our kids morally? Or is this #pics meant to get #starboy attention? Hello there is a very thin line between nonsense and rubbish and this #instagram photo swallow both. Focus on #music and your child, leave nudity for small #girls or do you sometime forget you are a mother? #uk #share”

