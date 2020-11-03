Entertainment
‘Nudity At 40 Is Distasteful’ – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Tiwa Savage
Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called out Tiwa Savage over her semi-nude photos which she shared on her Instagram page.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the singer took to Instagram to wow fans and celebrities with the raunchy pictures.
The controversial actor has taken it upon himself to berate the ‘Koroba’ crooner for sharing the pictures which have now gone viral.
In his words:
“Nudity at 40 is repulsive and distasteful, it can also lead to depression. What message are you trying to jam to our kids morally? Or is this #pics meant to get #starboy attention? Hello there is a very thin line between nonsense and rubbish and this #instagram photo swallow both. Focus on #music and your child, leave nudity for small #girls or do you sometime forget you are a mother? #uk #share”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.
His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.
In his words:
“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of ‘King Of Boys 2’
Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.
He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:
“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.
Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”
See his post below:
See the picture below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ – Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée, Khafi Kareem as she turns a year older.
The fashion entrepreneur penned a heartwarming message to his woman, stating that he is excited about spending forever with her.
In her words;
“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.
…………………………………………………………..
The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.
Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO
MY GENERATION Sugarine.
I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??
A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.
Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”
See his post below:
