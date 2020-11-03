Nothing Like Security Vote In Ekiti – Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that there is nothing like a security vote in the state.

Fayemi made this known on Monday, during a forum in the state capital, Ado Ekiti.

When asked how much he earns as salary monthly and the size of the much controversial security vote, the governor said: “I do not have security votes in Ekiti State. There’s is nothing so-called in Ekiti State. No one Naira, no two Naira for any security vote”.

“What most people refer to as security vote, the government does have contingency funds, such funds are used to address emergencies that may come up at any point in time. That is what we use sometimes in buying vehicles for police,” he explained.

The Governor went further to disclose the amount he takes home to the youths at the meeting.

“My salary is N501,000 monthly, go and check it out. My Commissioners earn probably N366,000.”

