‘Nothing Happened’ – Burna Boy Says After He Was Reportedly Involved In An Accident
Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, sparked concerns after he allegedly got involved in a car accident during an Instagram live session with his fans.
Fans of the ‘Ye’ crooner were left worried after he abruptly ended the live video stream and they didn’t hear from him.
Burna boy was live on IG and all of a sudden, it just ended. Just learnt he had an accident 😭😭💔 please remember him in your prayers🙏🏾
— Nungua drake😌💫💦 (@3nfa_me_ho) November 14, 2020
The self-proclaimed African Giant, however, allayed the fears of his fans after he posted a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, the singer showed his face and hands for people to see that he had no bruises and he was perfectly fine.
The singer then said;
‘Una dey see am? Nothing happen.’
Watch the video below:
Burna Boy says he's fine, after he was reportedly involved in an accident while on IG Live. pic.twitter.com/scbCcpkko2
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 14, 2020
Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Breaks Silence; Shares How Rosie Aborted His Baby
Ultimate Love co-winner, Ucheagwu Onyekachi, better known as Kachi, has broken his silence over reports of his split from his ex-fiancée, Rosie Afuwape.
This comes after Rosie confirmed that they were no longer together during an Instagram live session.
Determined to let the world know that he is not reason for the break-up, Kachi shared his side of story during a chat with media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo.
The reality TV star broke down in tears from time to time as he opened up on the troubles he and Rosie faced during the course of their relationship after winning the Ultimate Love show.
The young man also revealed how they both got to the point that they called off their relationship.
He even claimed that he found out about the ending of his engagement to Rosie in a mail the latter penned to MultiChoice.
According to him, Rosie was pregnant with his child and she got rid of the baby even after he advised her not to.
The reality TV star said that his ex-fiancée went to a pharmacist, who administered some drugs to her, and she started bleeding so he took her to an undisclosed hospital where they confirmed that she had carried out an abortion.
Kachi also said that most of the rumors swirling that he cheated on his ex-fiancée, and he demanded for money from Rosie’s parents to pay the bride price, amongst others, were all lies.
He also mentioned that he suffered depression so he sought the help of a therapist and he advised Rosie to do the same.
Some people are now waiting for Rosie to address the issue before they pass their judgement.
Watch the video below:
‘Women Are Happier Without Men’ – Actress Inem Peter
Nigerian actress, Inem Peter, has shared her opinion on the relationships between men and women. The curvy movie star took to her Instagram page to write that men are the cause of majority of the problems that women go through.
She further stated that women are much happier without men.
In her words:
“Women are much happier without men. Men are women’s major problem.”
Information Nigeria recalls the popular actress recently complained about how Nigerian men stereotype her sexual and cooking abilities simply because she is a Calabar native. She took to Instagram to rant about how she found the negative stereotype annoying.
See her post below:
Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Information Nigeria brings to you top 5 trending stories you might have missed during the course of the week.
Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors
Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadauhas reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.
Nigerians React As Brymo Declares His Album ‘The Best In 2020’
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Brymo‘s claim that his album, ‘Yellow’ is the best African album in 2020.
Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘A Better Time’ Album
American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has congratulated Nigerian superstar musician, David Adeleke alias Davido on the successful release of his album, ‘A Better Time’.
Congratulations For Ushering In #ABetterTime -Atiku Abubakar Praises Davido
Former Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar congratulates Davido for his newly relased album, #ABetterTime.
Young Comedienne, Emmanuella Gifts Her Mom A House
10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel recently put a smile on her mother’s face as she gifted her a newly built and furnished house.
