Not having children made me successful: Dolly Parton
American singer, Dolly Parton has revealed that the decision to not have kids made her successful.
The 74-year-old singer has been married to Carl Dean since 1966, but the couple never became parents.
Talking to Oprah Winfrey in her upcoming interview for Apple, Dolly is asked whether she has made sacrifices in her career.
‘I’ve made sacrifices but I believe that I know what I’m supposed to do. But you’ve got to make the sacrifice,’ the Jolene chanteuse explains.’Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom.
‘So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.’
Dolly also feels she wasn’t ‘meant’ to have children, adding: ‘I didn’t have children because I believe that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like the [book gifting program] Imagination Library.
‘If I hadn’t had the freedom to work I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done and I wouldn’t be in the position to do all the things I’m doing.’
Dolly also spoke of her husband and how she gets asked if he’s actually real.
She shared: ‘A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all.
‘It’s just not who he is. He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that.’
Dolly has made a concerted effort to keep her husband out of the limelight during her career.
She said: ‘I’ve always respected and appreciated that in him and I’ve always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can.
‘He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have. We’ve been together 56 years, married 54.’
Dolly actually thinks that not being ‘in each other’s faces’ has helped their relationship.
She said: ‘Our joke about the fact, when people ask me why it’s lasted this long, I say, ‘Because I stay gone.’ And there’s a lot of truth in that – the fact that we’re not in each other’s faces all the time.
‘But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humour. So, we have a lot of fun.’
Asked how they spend their time when they’re together, Dolly explained: ‘We have very similar tastes … we love to travel around our little RV, and we don’t like parties and all that stuff.’
Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood actor and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been named the 2020 PEOPLE’s magazine Sexiest Man Alive.
The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication’s annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019.
The actor who is noted worldwide for his role he played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie revealed the women in his family “are definitely proud” of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the magazine.
He stated;
When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.
“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.
Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.
The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.
The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.
In his words,
“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.
However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.
Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,
“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”
Our Website Received 535 Orders Worth N66.75M After Signing Laycon: OPPO
OPPO Nigeria says their website received 535 orders worth N66.75M and it has been their best launch in Nigeria.
This is coming after they signed BBnaija season 5 winner, Laycon as their brand ambassador.
Narrating the figures on Facebook, marketing manager, Nengi Akinola wrote;
