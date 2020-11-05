No Special Salary Structure For SWAT Officers —Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has noted that the Police Commission has no intention to modify or increase the pay of selected cops for the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT).

According to him, officers under SWAT will be placed on the same salary structure as their colleagues in other police formations and units.

This he made known on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to the Minister, the selected officers are professionals and are being taken through more rigorous training for the special task of combating armed robbery and other related crimes in society.

He further noted that the police authorities were giving greater attention to the re-orientation of the cops.

When asked whether the new SWAT operatives would be placed on a special salary scale, Dingyadi said, “No, it is not like that; they are going to earn the usual salary that is being earned by every police officer but you are aware that Mr. President has already directed that a new salary structure be put out for police officers in this country to be commensurate with the duty they are performing.”