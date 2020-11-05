National News
No Special Salary Structure For SWAT Officers —Minister
Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has noted that the Police Commission has no intention to modify or increase the pay of selected cops for the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT).
According to him, officers under SWAT will be placed on the same salary structure as their colleagues in other police formations and units.
This he made known on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.
Also Read: Why Nigerians Protest Creation Of SWAT Police
According to the Minister, the selected officers are professionals and are being taken through more rigorous training for the special task of combating armed robbery and other related crimes in society.
He further noted that the police authorities were giving greater attention to the re-orientation of the cops.
When asked whether the new SWAT operatives would be placed on a special salary scale, Dingyadi said, “No, it is not like that; they are going to earn the usual salary that is being earned by every police officer but you are aware that Mr. President has already directed that a new salary structure be put out for police officers in this country to be commensurate with the duty they are performing.”
National News
BREAKING: Stop Buhari From Medical Trips, Senate Tells State House Officials
The Nigerian Senate has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials should no longer engage in foreign medical trips.
This position was adopted by Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs when the State House permanent secretary, Tijani Umar appeared before it to defend the 2021 budget figures for the State House on Thursday.
According to reports, out of the N19.7bn total budget for the State House, N1.3bn was reserved for the State House Clinic.
Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund
This prompted the lawmakers to declare that President Buhari and other top government officials that have access to the State House Clinic should be prevented from embarking on foreign medical trips so the State House clinic can be more functional.
The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Danjuma La’ah, said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but reiterated the recommendation that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.
National News
Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an executive order establishing the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund.
The trust fund is aimed at the reconstruction of public property destroyed during the violence that stemmed from the #EndSARS protest in the state.
Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Directs All Civil Servants To Resume November 2
The governor also constituted an eight-man LRTF committee and this was made known to newsmen on Wednesday.
He pointed out that he would soon send a bill to the House of Assembly in respect of the trust fund.
Sanwo-Olu expressed that the state government had received offers from outside the country to rebuild the affected property.
National News
Minister Praises First Nigerian Elected To US Congress
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated young Nigerian, Mr. Adeoye Owolewa after he became the first Nigerian-born man to win a seat in the US House of Representatives.
Mr Owolewa, who reportedly hails from Omu-Aran in Kwara State, claimed victory in the U.S. Congress election for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.
Also Read: #USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona
Reacting to this development, the Minister took to his Twitter page on Thursday and wrote:
“Congrats are in place for the 31-year old Adeoye Owolewa for making Nigeria proud by being the first Nigerian to win a seat in the United States Congress.”
Congrats are in place for the 31-year old Adeoye Owolewa for making Nigeria proud by being the first Nigerian to win a seat in the United States Congress.
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 5, 2020
Trending
- News Feed11 hours ago
#USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona
- Politics24 hours ago
PDP Admits Error In Obaseki’s Certificate
- Entertainment23 hours ago
DJ Cuppy Bumps Into Man Who Tried To Pose With Her Ferrari (Video)
- News Feed19 hours ago
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator
- Football19 hours ago
How Suarez Was Punished For Peeping Into VAR Monitor During UCL Game
- Entertainment20 hours ago
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
- National News24 hours ago
2023 Election: INEC Announces Resumption Of Voter Registration, Earmarks N1billion
- News Feed19 hours ago
Nigerian men cannot shift any womb, they just make mouth