No Plan To Rejoin APC — Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has pointed out that there is no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Ortom in a statement on Thursday released through his spokesman, Terver Akase, noted that he was contacted by some notable people to dump PDP, but he declined the invitation.

He said, “We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Governor Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Governor Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the Governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but he declined the invitation.

“Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region. It is therefore ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the Governor has the intention to leave PDP.”