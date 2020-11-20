Nigerians Should Vote Us Out In 2023 If … – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has told Nigerians to vote out all current members of the ninth National Assembly in 2023 if they feel they are not satisfied with their performance.

Lawan threw the challenge on Friday while making the opening remark during a retreat for top management of the National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly in Abuja.

He argued that the National Assembly is an institution that keeps democracy in Nigeria running contrary to what many people see as people wasting and embezzling the commonwealth of the nation.

He stated that people need to understand the functions of the lawmakers rather than just base their arguments on how much they earn as members of the National Assembly.

Lawan also argued that the number of legislative aides that each lawmaker can appoint is grossly inadequate, which also affects their output.