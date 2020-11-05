Nigerians React As Erica Ignores Laycon At Dorathy’s Birthday Party

The 25th birthday party of BBNaija Lockdown first runner-up, Dorathy, has drawn attention. This is because rumored rivals, Erica and Laycon, were at the party.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Laycon could not take his eyes off Erica when she was hugging and talking with Dorathy.

The fact that Erica did not look at him or say a word to him has generated reactions on social media. In the viral video, it appears that Erica snubbed Laycon who was sitting beside Dorathy.

A Twitter user with the handle @AsiwajuLerry tweeted:

“Imagine what the narrative would have been if Laycon walked out of that party upon Erica’s appearance?? That (his) smile was from a heart with no hate, Y’all should just let bygone be gone. They all deserve a moment of peace together.”

See tweets below: