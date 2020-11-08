Entertainment
Nigerians React As Davido’s Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks Online
Davido’s highly anticipated single with Nicki Minaj has been leaked online and this has got many talking about it on Twitter. The song’s title has also been revealed. It is ‘Holy Ground’.
The song was leaked on Twitter by an unknown source. Although Davido has not given a response to the leaked song, Nicki Minaj said in a now-deleted tweet that it’s not the real song.
In her words:
“ain’t no damn Davido song, And the others ain’t beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”
Majority of the reactions to the leaked song on the micro-blogging site have been positive.
See tweets below:
Entertainment
Diddy Excited As Notorious B.I.G Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame; Calls Him ‘Greatest Rapper Of All Time’
American rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy has expressed his pleasure over the fact that Notorious B.I.G. is now a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The rapper took to his Twitter page to share his joy about the ceremony. He tweeted on Saturday:
“THE GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME IS GETTING INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME TONIGHT!!!!!!!! YOU DID IT B.I.G.!!!!! #BIGGIEHOF”
B.I.G was inducted by Diddy. Jay-Z, Nas and LinManuel Miranda were also present to honor the late rapper. At the ceremony, Diddy said:
“Big just wanted to be biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world.”
See Diddy’s tweet below:
Entertainment
Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday
The fanbase of reality TV star winner, Laycon are in a jubilant mood owing to his birthday celebrations on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Identified as the Icons, they have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #HappyBirthdayLaycon.
“Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba My love, today is your 27th birthday but it’s just the beginning of your greatness in life I don’t even have enough words to express how happy I am for you and how much success I want you to achieve Go Conny sir it’s your #HappyBirthdayLaycon“, a fan tweeted.
The BBNaija Lockdown winner has also called on his fans to celebrate with him.
He took to Twitter on Saturday night to write:
“ICONS!!!!! ASSEMBLE!!! TOMORROW IS OUR BIRTHDAY!!!”
He also shared pictures of his visit to a school for the blind on the eve of his birthday.
See tweets below:
Entertainment
US Elections: Rihanna Congratulates Biden, Harris
American-Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their new appointment as the President and Vice-President of the United States of America respectively following the announcement of the 2020 elections.
The global superstar took to her Twitter page to share a picture of the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect with a caption that reads:
“The faces of history makers, boundary breakers and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! I’m so proud of you America! #VicePresident #President46”
Rihanna had earlier tweeted that every vote must be count.
“Count every vote, we will wait“, it read.
See her Twitter post below:
Trending
