Nigerians React As Davido’s Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks Online

Davido’s highly anticipated single with Nicki Minaj has been leaked online and this has got many talking about it on Twitter. The song’s title has also been revealed. It is ‘Holy Ground’.

The song was leaked on Twitter by an unknown source. Although Davido has not given a response to the leaked song, Nicki Minaj said in a now-deleted tweet that it’s not the real song.

In her words:

“ain’t no damn Davido song, And the others ain’t beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”

Majority of the reactions to the leaked song on the micro-blogging site have been positive.

See tweets below: