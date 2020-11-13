Nigerians React As Brymo Declares His Album ‘The Best In 2020’

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Brymo‘s claim that his album, ‘Yellow’ is the best African album in 2020. The Afro-beats singer had taken to his Twitter page on Friday to give himself credit for creating the best album of the year.

His tweet is being interpreted as a direct shade at Davido’s album, ‘A Better Time’, also released on Friday, November 13. Tweets from Nigerian users on the microblogging site have chided the ‘Ara’ crooner for his display of immaturity. According to some reactions, he is simply seeking cheap fame.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Peruzzi took time to reply Brymo’s infamous tweet.

See tweets below: