‘Nigerians Need To Learn Social Interaction’ – Uti Nwachukwu
Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has stated that Nigerians need to learn social interaction. The TV host and actor took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts.
In his words:
“Africans, especially Nigerians have so much to learn socially. Be very careful how you vehemently criticise and disassociate yourself from groups of people based on their Race, Sexuality, Tribe, Flaws and Religion. No go stifle your own growth and ask God why.
Remember God used An Unbeliever – KING CYRUS A prostitute – RAHAB An adulterer & Murderer – DAVID A Usurper/thief – JACOB A Foreigner – KING ARTAXERXES Even Pharaoh was used to crown Joseph (an Israellite) Prime Minister of EGYPT! Wisdom is profitable. Tread carefully. Social Media assists the accuser”
See his Twitter post below:
‘I Want To Visit Ghana’, Erica Nlewedim Tells Fans
Nigerian actress and popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has shared her desire to visit Ghana. The BBNaija Lockdown housemate, who got disqualified following her altercation with fellow housemate and eventual winner, Laycon, took to Twitter to reply a fan from Ghana.
The fan had tweeted that Erica is very loved in Ghana. “The way Ghana loves Erica. She has no idea. Sigh“, the tweet read.
Quoting the tweet, Nlewedim wrote:
“I actually want to visit”
Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ has clinched two huge ambassadorial deals with popular alcohol brands, Star Radler and Legend. The grand unveiling party was on Thursday, November 13.
See Erica’s tweet below:
‘We Are Human Beings’ – BBN’s Dorathy Replies Fan Who Asked If She Is Dating Prince
Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor, has replied a fan curious enough to ask if she is in a relationship with her fellow BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince.
The 25-year-old took to her Instagram story to engage her fans by telling them to ask her any question. “Long overdue, I’m in the mood tonight………Ask away“, she wrote.
The cuious fan then asked:
“Hi Dora Are u and Prince a thing”
Her hilarious reply reads:
“No darling, we’re human beings”
Another fan asked:
“If u are asked to marry prince nelson will u accept don’t be angry ooo I’m just a shameless shipper”
The reality TV star replied the question with a funny meme.
See Dorathy’s replies below:
‘My 1% Got Me 1M’, Vee Celebrates 1M Instagram Followers
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has celebrated her one million followers on Instagram. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to write that her 1% fans helped her reach the mark. She appreciated them for their support, adding the heart emoji.
In her words:
“My 1% got me to 1 milli. I’m grateful”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 23-year-old musician fired some shots on her Instagram story. She wrote a quote that is believed to be targeted at her lover’s cousin, Venita Akpofure, who is not in support of her relationship with Neo.
Also, she had on Saturday also graced the social media timelines with raunchy pictures of herself.
See her post below:
