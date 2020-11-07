Nigerians Knock CBN Boss, Emefiele For Freezing Of Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters

Nigerians have condemned the move by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of 19 #EndSARS protesters.

Recall that it was learnt on Friday that a federal high court in Abuja granted the request of CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

Also Read: Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration

This news, which many have described as ill-advised has led to serious backlash for the Apex bank boss on social media.

Reacting to the news, some Nigerians wrote on social media:

https://twitter.com/gidiwave/status/1324944030682263553

While some lampooned the CBN Governor, some called for the boycott of the judicial panels in different states, describing it as a waste of time;

https://twitter.com/Ody_johnson/status/1324842111544512517

After seeing what Godwin Emefiele has done I think it’s time we tell ourselves the truth and boycott this time wasting energy draining and biased judicial panel. This isn’t making any sense… #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/45oYy1hp78 — Heron_da_sun_of_zeus (@enzy_west) November 7, 2020

Godwin Emefiele is a huge disgrace. Clearly, the worst CBN governor ever in the history of this country.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria — FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) November 6, 2020

And another group of social media users called for the resumption of protest at the apex bank head office in Abuja;

Godwin Emefiele is such an ass with a well hole. Protest resumes Monday CBN HQ. Psycho Godwin Emefiele has started , we will correct his sickness. #EndSARS https://t.co/ROYQwz1lcE — Professor Anonymous (GCFR Chess ♟️ Nation) (@samsimaxs) November 7, 2020