Trending
Nigerians Knock CBN Boss, Emefiele For Freezing Of Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
Nigerians have condemned the move by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of 19 #EndSARS protesters.
Recall that it was learnt on Friday that a federal high court in Abuja granted the request of CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
Also Read: Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
This news, which many have described as ill-advised has led to serious backlash for the Apex bank boss on social media.
Reacting to the news, some Nigerians wrote on social media:
https://twitter.com/gidiwave/status/1324944030682263553
While some lampooned the CBN Governor, some called for the boycott of the judicial panels in different states, describing it as a waste of time;
https://twitter.com/Ody_johnson/status/1324842111544512517
After seeing what Godwin Emefiele has done I think it’s time we tell ourselves the truth and boycott this time wasting energy draining and biased judicial panel. This isn’t making any sense… #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/45oYy1hp78
— Heron_da_sun_of_zeus (@enzy_west) November 7, 2020
Godwin Emefiele is a huge disgrace.
Clearly, the worst CBN governor ever in the history of this country.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria
— FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) November 6, 2020
And another group of social media users called for the resumption of protest at the apex bank head office in Abuja;
Godwin Emefiele is such an ass with a well hole. Protest resumes Monday CBN HQ. Psycho Godwin Emefiele has started , we will correct his sickness. #EndSARS https://t.co/ROYQwz1lcE
— Professor Anonymous (GCFR Chess ♟️ Nation) (@samsimaxs) November 7, 2020
A second wave! A dogged, resilient second wave of #EndSarsProtests! The rogue regime of Muhammadu Buhari must be stopped!! Enough with the panel. Godwin Emefiele has been sent in. They just need to send soldiers to pick people at their homes before we understand it is bad already
— Threader (@extrasheeter) November 6, 2020
Trending
Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the call for censorship of social media by Northern Governors.
Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern states asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’
The governors at the meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.
Also Read: Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
This news, which has been described by many as an attempt to gag the free speech of Nigerians, has led to a lot of backlash for the governors on social media.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:
“Northern Governors; Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege. Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem.”
Northern Governors;Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents,their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom,their women raped & their villages are under siege.Their people live in Fear & Funerals.Yet,Social Media is their problem.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 3, 2020
Trending
Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the call for censorship of social media by Governors from the Northern part of the country.
Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern States asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’
The governors at a meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.
Also Read: Buhari surrounded himself with criminals: Father Mbaka
Reacting to this news, Reno Omokri expressed that despite the numerous challenges bewildering the North, the Governors are focused on the wrong thing by calling for the censorship of social media.
See his tweet below:
Northern Nigeria has the following challenges:
•Boko Haram
•Herdsmen
•Bandits
•The extremest poverty on planet Earth
•13 million out of school children
Yet, Northern Governors’ priority is censoring Social Media. These Governors are a Social Mafia! #EndSARS
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 3, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Reno explained the reason behind the call of the Northern Governors to censor social media. He wrote:
The real reason why Northern Governors are against Social Media is the same reason many of them were upset with @GEJonathan. Because he built 165 almajiri schools. Social Media is opening the eyes of the almajiri, and once their eyes are open, their hold over them ends #EndSARS
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 3, 2020
Trending
Shehu Sani Condemns Alleged Burning Of Mosques In Enugu
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the alleged burning of mosques in Enugu State.
According to reports, some hoodlums attacked Muslim communities in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state on Monday morning destroying properties and two mosques in the process.
Also Read: BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler
Reacting to the report, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:
“The reported attack on the Muslim community and the burning of a mosque in Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State Stands unreservedly condemned. The State Government must ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous act be brought to book & the Mosque urgently rebuilt.”
The reported attack on the Muslim community and the burning of a mosque in Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State Stands unreservedly condemned.The State Government must ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous act be brought to book & the Mosque urgently rebuilt.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 2, 2020
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh Pays Visit To Minister Of Special Duties To Discuss Youth Development
- National News24 hours ago
Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Ike Onyema Hangs Out With Kimoprah After Break-Up With Mercy Eke
- National News23 hours ago
#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Ruth Kadiri, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
- News Feed21 hours ago
Wife, Side Chick Fight At Airport As They Welcome Husband From US (Video)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Juliana Olayode Reacts As Fan Warns Her To Watch Her Weight