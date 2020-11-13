National News
Nigerians dig up old tweet from Bashir Ahmad stating that President Buhari’s second term will be all about education
Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, is currently trending on social media
Nigerians on Twitter are currently tackling the personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, after they dug up an old tweet from him stating that the second term of President Buhari will be all about Education.
Shortly after President Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29, 2019, Bashir on June 20, went on Twitter to state affirmatively that the President will focus on education in his second term.
”Bookmark this tweet. This second tenure of President @MBuhari is going to be education, education and education. Schools will be upgraded. Our basic education system will be improved. Education will be priority. Number of out-of-school will be drastically reduced.” Bashir tweeted
Nigerians dug up his tweet today, pointing out that ASUU has been on strike for over 8 months in President Buhari’s second term in office.
See the tweets below:
National News
FG Owes 3,504 Contractors, Fashola Tells National Assembly
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has told the National Assembly that the N76.4bn allocated to his ministry in the 2021 budget will not be adequate.
He revealed that the federal government through his ministry is already owing 3,504 contractors handling various projects across the country the sum of N69.9bn.
Also Read: No Special Salary Structure For SWAT Officers —Minister
Fashola made the disclosure on Thursday when he appeared before the joint National Assembly Committee on Housing, to defend his ministry’s 2021 budget figures.
Fashola said: “The Housing Sector has outstanding liabilities currently to the tune of N69, 909,492,390.76.”
“If we have N69.9billion outstanding liabilities to contractors, where can a capital budget of N76billion take us?”
National News
Lilian Afegbai Returns To IG After Her Mum Was Dragged For Shooting UNIBEN Student
Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai finally returns to Instagram after deactivating the account over murder speculation involving her mother.
Afegbai mother, Carol Afegbai was allegedly accused of shooting a University Of Benin, UNIBEN student in 2013 and burying him in a shallow grave.
Denouncing the claim, Lilian confirmed that the officer responsible for the act is currently serving a jail term.
Things went awry has the video of Carol surface online, where she confessed to committing the crime.
The discovery caused Lilian to deactivate her Instagram account after multiple threats and insults for covering up for her mother.
See her first post 4 weeks of deactivating her Instagram account;
National News
Attacks In Lagos State, An Injury To All, Says Abia Governor Ikpeazu
Abia State State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has condemned criminals who carried out coordinated attacks on public assets and private businesses in Lagos State during the fall out from #EndSARS.
The Governor described the attacks as an injury to the whole country.
The Governor condemned the arson, stressing that Lagos remains a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, language, or religion.
Also Read: WTO: Gov Ikpeazu Drums Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
Ikpeazu made this known on Wednesday during his visit to Lagos to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the attacks.
The Abia Governor particularly thanked his Lagos State counterpart for protecting the businesses and properties owned by Igbo during the violence.
Ikpeazu urged Igbo living in Lagos to continue to abide by the laws of the State and eschew actions that may cause mistrust between them and members of their host communities.
Trending
- Politics23 hours ago
Tinubu Reacts As Sanwo-Olu Moves To Scrap Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Muslim Community Slams Actress Rahama Sadau Over Backless Dress
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Singer Terry G Receives Backlash For Saying ‘Kasala For Who No Like Wizkid’
- Politics23 hours ago
Sowore Raises Alarm Over Plot To Arrest, Kill Him
- Entertainment17 hours ago
Actor Jigan Reveals He Is Tired Of Playing Gateman Roles
- Entertainment21 hours ago
‘You Are My Home’ – Linda Ejiofor Tells Husband On Their Second Wedding Anniversary
- National News23 hours ago
Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint At ICC Against Falana
- Politics23 hours ago
More Governors May Dump PDP With Gov Umahi – Fani-Kayode warns