Nigerian woman welcomes baby boy 14 years after many miscarriages
A Nigerian woman is currently the talk of social media after she welcomed a baby boy fourteen years after her first child and many miscarriages.
Her niece, Merit Anosike, who shared the testimony on a Facebook group on Friday, November 6, 2020, said her aunt almost ran mad after a particularly traumatic miscarriage. She wrote;
“We just want to return all glory to you lord. After waiting for 14 years God in his infinite grace showed my aunty grace and blessed her with a baby boy. Her first child is in ss2 and nowhere is the second, people will no longer ask her how is ur daughter it’s now how are ur children,”
This God of the eleventh hour did it, he has shot the mouth of the enemies. So many miscarriages.
I remember a particular miscarriage she had some years ago that made her lose her mind my aunty started behaving abnormally. But the lord that says a thing and it comes to pass has finally answered our prayers.
#after14yearsofwaitingonGod
#hedidit
Joe Biden’s celebrations shall be short-lived, I stand with Trump: Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, who had demonstrated staunch support for Trump through his various tweets says Joe Biden’s victory at the US polls will be dashed and his celebration will be short-lived.
FFK who is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, stated this while reacting to Biden’s victory at the US polls.
His tweet reads:
”The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it.
Joe Biden’s dreams shall be dashed, his “victory” annulled & his celebrations short-lived.
Donald Trump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord’s name shall be glorified” he tweeted
FFK in a post shared on Saturday November 7, said he despises Biden because he stands for all “evil” things such as abortion and same-sex marriages.
”I continue to stand with Trump and I believe that he will remain President. Why? Because I believe that what is unfolding in America is the biggest fraud in electoral history and in the history of democracy and that it will be exposed for what it is at the American Supreme Court. This is my view and if you like you can hate, insult and mock me for it. Time will tell if I am right or wrong.
Biden represents evil to me for three reasons.
1. He believes in abortion.
2. He believes in same-sex marriage.
3. He seeks to persecute Israel.
Love him all you like but I choose to despise him because I consider these three things to be evil, ungodly and against core Christian values.
Cheer him on and clap for him as much as you choose but I still do not believe that he will ever be sworn in as President of the United States of America.
Even if he makes the magic 270 electoral college votes and people choose to call him the “President-elect” it will still be challenged in court and his so-called “victory” will remain subject to the ruling of the Supreme Court and conditional upon its final decision.
Until that ruling and decision has been made and announced I would suggest that those who are already dancing in the streets and celebrating Biden’s so-called victory should calm down, have a reality check, smell the coffee, get a grip of themselves and keep the champagne in the fridge.
This matter is not over and we still have a long way to go. It is not just a fight for the heart and soul of America but also the destiny of the world. It concerns us ALL and affects us ALL even though we are not Americans.” he wrote.
Soldiers were attacked at Lekki tollgate – Army Commander
Salisu Bello, the commanding officer of 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army who appeared before the Lagos judicial panel as part of the measures to resolve the #EndSARS crisis, has alleged that his men were attacked at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, but did not shoot at protesters.
Bello who made this claim in his statement on oath filed before the judicial panel probing the Lekki shooting, averred that the soldiers did not kill any protester as they were all happy to see them.
PUNCH reported that Bello said that he personally offered the protesters water and drinks while persuading them to go home. Bello added that while he was moving towards the Lekki-Ajah Expressway around 6.45pm, he heard gunshots before the tollgate and later realized that the crowd had turned from peaceful protesters to a mob.
The army commander said;
“On getting to the tollgate, I persuaded the crowd to go home and observe the 24-hour curfew declared by the state government. But surprisingly, the hoodlums continued throwing stones, bottles and other dangerous objects at us and were burning tyre.
“I again fired some blank ammunition upward to scare the hoodlums away. But some protesters who were still at the tollgate sitting down quietly were given water and drinks by me while pleading with them to go home.
“We did not fire at the protesters. Blank ammunition were fired upward to scare the hoodlums from the crowd. Nobody was shot dead at the Lekki tollgate, there was no massacre as claimed. The claim that the military took away dead bodies was not true. The protesters were happy to see us as indicated in some of the video clips of 20th October 2020.”
On his part, Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig Gen Francis Omata said;
“On arrival at the tollgate at about 7.30pm, I met a rowdy situation. I also met the Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion (Bello), who briefed me on the situation. He briefed me that he met a hostile crowd, hoodlums mixed with the protesters, who were chanting and throwing stones at them. I was able to disperse the crowd by firing blank ammunition into the air.
“At this point, stones and sticks were being thrown at us. Then I moved to a safe area and briefed General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj Gen Godwin Ahamefuna Umelo by phone.
“The General Officer Commanding directed me to pacify the hostile crowd and move the troops back to base. However, the crowd still continued chanting #EndSARS. I then instructed the troops to withdraw to base.”
It was further gathered that the absence of the two youth representatives serving on the panel stalled proceedings on Saturday November 7, and the army officers could not testify.
Trump’s opponent will win, be impeached & his female vice-president will takeover – Apostle Suleman’s 2019 prophesy
President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman’s 2019 prophesy about the United States of America election is currently making the rounds.
The cleric prophesied in March 2019, that president Donald Trump won’t be re-elected, that his opponent would win, be impeached, and the female Vice President will take over.
“America should not joke with the next election, because they all will support the opponent of the current president.
The Lord gave me a prophesy last year or so, that Trump would not be re-elected.
The opponent is not the issue, but his running mate is, the running mate is a lady and if the opponent wins, the opponent will be impeached for the running mate to take over.” he said in the video
Watch the video below:
