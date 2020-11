A Nigerian student, Oluwasegun, has taken his destiny into his hands as he eked out a living for himself despite ASUU strike

Before the strike began, Oluwasegun was nearing the completion of his bachelor’s degree at the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Oluwasegun in a post on Friday, November 13, said he has taken to selling bags of rice at Daleko Market in Mushin, Lagos state.

The Nigerian student studying civil engineering also used the opportunity to advertise to his prospective customers, telling them why what he sells is the best out there.

See his post below: