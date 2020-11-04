Connect with us

Nigerian men cannot shift any womb, they just make mouth

3 hours ago

A lady —supposedly Nigerian— is lamenting because she’s yet to find a Nigerian man who’d “shift her womb” while engaging in coitus.

According to her, she’s had high expectations from Nigerian men who are acclaimed to be “womb shifters” but much to her surprise and disappointment, she’s yet to find that man who’d give her satisfactory sex since 2016 when she started having sex.

The lady who wrote to Nigerian relationship counselor, Joro Olumofin, said she’s in search of a man who can last for three-quarter of an hour in bed. She shared that the closest any guy has come to pleasing her was 25 minutes which was done by a man from Calabar.

Joro just want to complain
Since 2016 that I started having this sex have not found a man that shift my womb. Guys will make mouth when I come to their place that they re arrange my kidney and liver but my kidney is still intact only one calaba guy try 25 minutes straight but my womb no shift
Where can I get that man that can do 45 minutes straight and won’t cum and his leg start shaking like chicken
4 years of sex no womb shifting to my sex CV
God will do it one day

Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator

2 hours ago

November 4, 2020

Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator

Sarah McBride, American activist and politician Sarah McBride has won a seat as a senator in the United States Congress.

McBride, a transgender, defeated her Republican opponent, Steven Washington, 73% to 27%, with all precincts reporting.

 

McBride, 30, will also be the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender elected official.

McBride tweeted after her win on Tuesday night: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

The Human Rights Campaign, for which McBride is a spokesperson, took to Twitter to congratulate her.

“We’re so proud of you for this historic win,” the group wrote.

This is not the first time McBride has made history.

She interned with President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender person to work at the White House.

Camcorder found by Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looked planted – Amachree

2 hours ago

November 4, 2020

Camcorder found by Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looked planted – Amachree

Former Deputy Director of the State Security Service, Dennis Amachree, has stated that the camcorder discovered by Nigeria’s minster,  Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looks planted.

 

Information Nigeria recalls that Fashola alongside SouthWest governments and Ministers from the SouthWest had paid a condolence visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the wanton loss of lives and properties in the state after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state. Among the places destroyed was the Lekki tollgates.

While inspecting some of the government-owned facilities that were destroyed, Fashola discovered a ”Camcoder” at the Lekki tollgate.

Many Nigerians expressed shock that it was the Minister who found the camera days after the tollgate was set on fire by the hoodlums.

In an interview with Channels TV this morning, Amachree said the camcorder discovered by the Minister looked planted.

”After so many days, we saw a camcorder in plain view. Are they saying that the camera was there and nobody knew about the presence of that camera? It was in plain view and the Minister went and removed it.

Who planted it? That is what we want to know.

How come it was there and nobody saw it. There are mobile phone providers that went there to look at their lines that were damaged. Nobody saw that camera. It is not so tiny.

I am very interested in that camera. What is in it? Whoever planted it there must have also loaded it with something” Amachree said.

Nigerian, Adeoye Owolewa wins election to US Congress

3 hours ago

November 4, 2020

Nigerian, Adeoye Owolewa wins election to US Congress

A Nigerian man, Adeoye Owolewa has won a seat in the United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.

This was made know by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

Nigerian, Oye Owolewa confirmed the news on his Facebook page.

Owolewa from Kwara, who holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston, contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representative member out of the District of Columbia (DC).

Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, “Good morning. Looks like we did it! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian-American congressman.

“In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is a day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldnt be here without you all.”

See his post below:

