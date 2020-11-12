News Feed
Man cancels UK trip because his girlfriend broke up with him
A Nigerian man in an emotional state carried out an irrational action in reaction to a heartbreak he suffered at the hands of his woman.
The man in question canceled a trip to the United Kingdom due to his heartbroken state.
He was scheduled to travel out on a work-related training but he did not show up on the day of the trip, hence missing the opportunity.
An analyst on Twitter shared the story which he said involved his colleague.
He added that their boss was not happy about the fact that he missed the trip which resources had gone into, so he deducted the funds expended from the affected man’s salary.
“One guy was supposed to go to UK for training, but he didn’t make it.
“Why?
“He broke up with his girlfriend.
“Of course my MD was not amused, and the money was deducted from his salary,” the Twitter analyst wrote.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) November 11, 2020
If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido says if he runs for political office, nobody would beat him to it.
The ‘FEM’ crooner revealed this during an interview with Ndani Tv after the interviewer mentioned that at some point he said he wanted to do politics, Davido responded;
”Omo not this time, but I know say if I run I would win,nobody can beat me”
Husbands Who Love Their Wives Will Earn Their Wives’ Submission: Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo’s wife, Faith Oyedepo says husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives submission.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Faith Oyedepo wrote;
“Husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives’ submission. #Submission #FaithOyedepo”
Loyalty makes you family, says BBNaija’s Venita as she unfollows Neo on Instagram
BBNaija stars and relatives, Venita and Neo, may not be in a good place at the moment
The reality stars who are also cousins have unfollowed each other’s account on social media app, Instagram.
Also fueling speculations that all may not be well between them, Venita took to her official page on Twitter noting that loyalty is the only true proof of family.
According to her, blood only makes people related.
Check out the tweet posted by Venita below:
Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste Folded hands
Although the reason for their falling out remains unknown, fans are speculating that it may be related to Neo’s continued friendship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee.
Recall that weeks ago before the end of the reality show, Venita had made it clear that she was not entirely in support of Vee and Neo’s relationship.
However, it appears the two have continued to bask in their love for each other even amid criticisms from those that do not approve of their relationship.
