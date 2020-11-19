Nigerian Govt Attacks CNN Over Lekki Shooting Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on how to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

The former Governor of Kwara State called on Buhari to work with the country’s brightest and most experienced minds in order to end issues of insecurity, especially in the area of banditry and kidnappings.

Saraki made these recommendations following the abduction of twelve police officers.

He charged Buhari to work with former presidents, retired officers in curbing the issue of kidnapping in the country.

The former Senate President urged Buhari to urgently call for help for the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“After posting a tweet on the kidnap of the 12 policemen yesterday, the thought of the damning implication that sad incident has for our country continues to disturb me.

“The kidnapping issue is not a problem for President Buhari alone. It is a problem confronting and threatening all Nigerians.

“I am convinced that this is a problem for all of us, and as such, I advise Mr. President to urgently call for help from all and sundry. All hands must be on deck. If we don’t address the problem of kidnapping urgently it will engulf the entire nation.

“In this country, we have brilliant, serving and retired intelligence officers. We have experienced serving and retired military and other security officers who have had some of the best training available in the world in dealing with this type of problem.

“We also have former Presidents and heads of state who have great ideas on security. And, we have traditional rulers who, by their background, have strong insights they can contribute on this issue.“What is more, in our Nigeria there are some of the best IT brains who can help deploy technology towards solving the kidnap cases and eliminating this security threat.

“Then there are many countries whom we have a good relationship with and who have confronted similar problems in the past and used technology and modern techniques to overcome them.

“These countries, I am sure, will be more than willing to assist. They know this is a problem threatening our existence as a country. In my humble opinion, Mr. President, should tap into these abundant resources because what we have on our hands is a national emergency.

“From my own perspective, wherever the idea is coming from – be it from a retired security officer, an opposition leader or even a foreign country – what is important at this juncture is to put an end to this national menace.

“I am sure that if all these people are ‘locked’ up in one room together and with the abundant talents and resources that will be available to tap into, they will most certainly produce a workable, action plan that can immediately be implemented to solve the kidnapping problem.”