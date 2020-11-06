National News
Nigeria Not Collecting Enough Tax Revenue As It Should, Says El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that Nigeria is not collecting as much public revenue as it can.
The governor although noted that there is considerable resistance to the hike in VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, says Nigeria’s rates are still much lower than other neighbouring countries.
He raised the alarm that the country has almost reached its maximum capacity to borrow.
He said that with the collapse of crude oil prices, the nation should be more proactive to avoid external shocks.
The governor made this known at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held in Lagos on Thursday.
He said the country should start developing tax extraction capacity and create an effective tax system that influences structural change.
National News
#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called for the regulation of social media usage in the country.
The Governor made this known while condemning the #EndSARS protests that went awry during a courtesy visit from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Uzodinma also expressed regret over the death of police officers during the nationwide riots.
“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo,” he said.
The governor stated that the “real protesters” went off the street after he addressed them.
He went on to call for peace and assured that the Imo government would support security agencies.
National News
Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says the passport of Modupe Odele, an #EndSARS advocate, was not seized as a result of the campaign against police brutality.
Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition, had narrated how NIS officials stopped her from traveling out of the country.
The Feminist Coalition, which is one of the leading bodies that supported the #EndSARS protest, raised about N147 million for the cause.
The lawyer, who was actively involved in the campaign, offered legal aid to persons who were arrested during the demonstration.
Speaking on Thursday, Sunday James, NIS spokesman, said the passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment.
He said whenever a restriction is placed on any individual, the immigration service is responsible for its enforcement.
James added that the action is unconnected to the #EndSARS protests.
National News
#EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest
Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has declared that social media was the biggest weapon used to escalate #EndSARS protests.
He made this known on Thursday in Owerri when he visited Governor Hope Uzodinma.
Adamu inspected damages done to both public and private properties by hoodlums.
The IG hailed police officers for acting in a professional manner during the unrest.
“Our men acted professionally during the protest. They had their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity. I came to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo.’’
Adamu promised to boost the morale of personnel dampened by the widespread violence.
He said the protest was not basically targeted at the Police or SARS, but for hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the country.
He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest.
