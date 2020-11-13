Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘A Better Time’ Album

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has congratulated Nigerian superstar musician, David Adeleke alias Davido on the successful release of his album, ‘A Better Time’.

The global rap star, who just welcomed her first child, took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a picture of the album’s art cover.

She captioned it thus;

“Congratulations @davido!! #HolyGround #ABetterTime #Naija to the WORLD!!!!!”

Read Also: ‘I Thank God For The Day I Found You’ – Davido Tells Mayorkun

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper also reacted to the leak of the song which she was featured on. The song, titled ‘Holy Ground’, was leaked by an unknown source on Saturday, November 7.

She said the leaked song was not the real song, but later deleted the tweet.

See her Instagram post below: