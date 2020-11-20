Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Celebrates 10 Years Of Her First Studio Album, ‘Pink Friday’
American female rapper, Nicki Minaj, has celebrated ten years of her first studio album titled ‘Pink Friday’. The hip hop star took to Twitter on Friday to address her fans, known as the Barbz, regarding the celebrations.
She also stated that Twitter provided an emoji to support the hashtag #PinkFriday.
In her words:
“#PinkFriday #NickiMinaj #PinkFriday10 #Barbz #PinkFridayAnniversary I love this emoji Twitter gave us in honor of the big day. Use one or more of these tags with every tweet. What was your favorite song on #PinkFriday?????”
Read Also: Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘A Better Time’ Album
‘Pink Friday’ was released on November 20, 2010. It produced her hit songs, ‘Your Love’ and ‘Moment For Life’.
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Comedian Kevin Hart Reacts After His Zambian Lookalike Goes Viral (Video)
American comedian, Kevin Hart, in a recent interview, reacted after a Zambian TikToker John, alias @arabmoney44, went viral over his uncanny resemblance to him.
John, who identifies as an environmentalist, had posted a video of his Hart impression and fans were perturbed by the striking resemblance.
Speaking with ‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host, Charlamagne tha God, the comedian spoke about having a doppelgänger, saying;
“This guy actually looks like me. It’s not a joke. My brother, it looks exactly like we were birth from the same woman,” Hart said.
“I thought he was playing with a filter but that’s him. That’s the second time I’ve seen it.”
Read Also: Kevin Hart And Wife Welcome Their Second Child (Photo)
Watch the videos below:
https://twitter.com/kingbun55338797/status/1329334562036609032?s=21
Kevin Hart's Zambian look alike goes viral; the American comedian reacts pic.twitter.com/2tZELBJiLO
— BrownGH.Com (@brownghdotcom) November 20, 2020
Entertainment
‘My Album Wasn’t Created To Swallow Other Albums’: Peruzzi
DMW recording artist, Peruzzi, also known as Huncho, has stated that his upcoming album, ‘Rum & Boogie’ was not created to swallow other albums that have been released this year.
The ‘Majesty’ crooner tweeted thus via his official Twitter handle:
“Just To Be Clear, The Album Wasn’t Created To Swallow Any Album. In fact, The Idea Is To Add To The Plenty Beautiful Music Y’all Been Given This Year. #RUMnBOOGIE”
Read Also: ‘Why I Didn’t Feature On Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album’: Peruzzi
Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-pop singer unveiled the track list of the album in September. The featured artists on it include Teni, Idowest, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Phyno, Fireboy DML, and Davido.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Am Grateful To Have A Gay Child’ – Charly Boy
Veteran singer, Charles Oputa alias Charly Boy, has finally come to terms with the fact that his daughter, Dewy is gay and he is grateful.
The singer took to his Instagram page to recall how he felt when his last daughter, Dewy, opened up to him about her sexuality.
Sharing a couple of photos of himself and his daughter, he wrote;
“For Parents Only.
About 4yrs ago, my last Princess of the house called me from America, from her tone I was bracing up for whatever she was about to tell me especially when she kept saying to me, “daddy promise me you won’t get mad at me, or give up on me”
I am close with my children and I love dem to bits. They are my friend. But I wasn’t really ready for the “breaking news” my Princess Dewy had for me.
When my child told me she is gay, a lesbian, I experienced a range of emotions, during dat phone conversation.
So many things went through my mind, one of them included self-blame (“Did I do something wrong?”) (“The child I thought I knew and loved no longer exists.”), worry (“Will my child be discriminated against?) religious confusion (“Is my child damned to spend eternity in hell?”), and stigma (“What will people think of my child? Of me?”).
However, I kept pinching myself to calm down because I didn’t want my baby to shy away from me or for us to have a strained relationship. I loved my baby far too much.
I first took a deep breath. And all I could say was, “are you sure?”
I was hoping it was a prank but it was happening in real time.
Even though I was unusually calm through that conversation, my mind was wondering in all direction.
Months before this incident, I was lending my voice in support of LGTB rights in Nigeria.
Is life playing tricks on me. Now my daughter is gay, why do I feel disappointed? Am I a hypocrite? How do I handle this bomb shell?
I have faced many challenges in my life and won, I was determined to win this too. All I want is my Princesses Love, happiness and Success in her life anything else is secondary. I told myself that I will get through this, and many months later I did.
As a matter of fact, I now look back and find that I am grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child.
Nothing can come between me and any of my beautiful children. It is stupid to even think that having a gay child means that parents have failed. That’s some pedestrian thinking.
Me, I love my gay daughter oooo because she has put some colors into my life too.
Acceptance of the truth is like surgery. It hurts but cures. Lie is like a pain killer. It gives instant relief but it’s side effects can last forever.
I am proud when I say,
God has brought peace to my confusion, joy to my sadness and hope to my heart.
I love you Dewy”
See his post below:
Trending
- National News14 hours ago
Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Till January 25
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
- Trending17 hours ago
Ezekwesili Reacts To Nigerian Govt’s Threat To Sanction CNN
- News Feed23 hours ago
Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE
- News Feed7 hours ago
I recorded all my biggest hit songs while sitting down – Wizkid reveals
- News Feed7 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Shameless Old Man – Reno Omokri replies Lai Mohammed
- News Feed7 hours ago
BlackFace calls out 2Face for not informing him of an old friend’s death
- Entertainment18 hours ago
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye