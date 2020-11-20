Next EFCC Chairman Should Come From Outside Police Force – Justice Salami

Justice Ayo Salami–led Judicial Commission of Inquiry has recommended that the next chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not come from the Nigeria Police Force.

The recommendation was contained in the report of the committee which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also Read: Corruption Allegation: Salami Panel Submits Investigative Report On Magu

The panel observed that the four chairmen of EFCC since inception were from the police.

Justice Salami while speaking on Friday expressed that an opportunity should be open to persons from other law enforcement or security agencies as provided in the EFCC establishment Act of 2004.

Justice Salami opined that this move will help the commission better reposition itself for greater effectiveness.