National News
Next EFCC Chairman Should Come From Outside Police Force – Justice Salami
Justice Ayo Salami–led Judicial Commission of Inquiry has recommended that the next chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not come from the Nigeria Police Force.
The recommendation was contained in the report of the committee which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The panel observed that the four chairmen of EFCC since inception were from the police.
Justice Salami while speaking on Friday expressed that an opportunity should be open to persons from other law enforcement or security agencies as provided in the EFCC establishment Act of 2004.
Justice Salami opined that this move will help the commission better reposition itself for greater effectiveness.
National News
Gbajabiamila Reveals DSS Operative Who Shot Newspapers Vendor
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of the security operative who killed a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.
Recall that Okereke was fatally shot on Thursday by a security operative attached to Gbajabiamila.
The Speaker in a statement on Friday confirmed that the officer has been suspended.
The Speaker in a statement on his Twitter account on Friday identified the security officer as Abdullahi Hassan.
According to him, Hassan has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation as well as administrative and judicial actions.
Update: Unfortunate Death of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke pic.twitter.com/BVpSVTgVU6
— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) November 20, 2020
National News
Nigerians Should Vote Us Out In 2023 If… – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has told Nigerians to vote out all current members of the ninth National Assembly in 2023 if they feel they are not satisfied with their performance.
Lawan threw the challenge on Friday while making the opening remark during a retreat for top management of the National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly in Abuja.
He argued that the National Assembly is an institution that keeps democracy in Nigeria running contrary to what many people see as people wasting and embezzling the commonwealth of the nation.
He stated that people need to understand the functions of the lawmakers rather than just base their arguments on how much they earn as members of the National Assembly.
Lawan also argued that the number of legislative aides that each lawmaker can appoint is grossly inadequate, which also affects their output.
National News
I Want Nigeria To Be Counted Among Countries That Don’t Tolerate But Fight Corruption – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his desire is to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled.
He said this on Friday while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (Rtd), at State House, Abuja.
President Buhari declared that nobody is too big to be investigated in the commitment of his administration in fighting corruption in Nigeria.
The President noted that he is aware that corruption exists in many parts of Nigeria’s system but his government remains unwavering in the fight and therefore wants all stakeholders to join hands with him in the fight against corruption.
After receiving the report, Buhari said; ”Corruption is present in all countries. Some Governments treat it with levity. Some fight it all the time. I want Nigeria to be counted among those countries that do not tolerate but fight corruption.”
