Never Compare Wizkid To Davido, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Fans
It appears controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo isn’t going to give popular singer, Davido a breather just yet.
The journalist, who is not a big of the singer, recently launched an attack at him for buying his daughter a diamond necklace.
A video circulating on social media captured the moment Davido stepped out with his second baby mama, Amanda and their daughter, Hailey, to a big jewelry store in Atlanta, Georgia.
Davido decided to spoil his second daughter by getting her an expensive necklace. Reacting to this, Olunloyo fired shot at the singer as she also dragged his rival, Wizkid into the mix.
The journalist wrote;
“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living, Different kind of music, Different mentality, Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million-dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”
See her tweet below:
#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.
Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.
In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.
“Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.
See tweets below:
https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20
I don’t think we have fully grasped the significance of what DJ Switch did for us that night by going Live.
— Lit! (@JusttLit) November 18, 2020
Imagine they had "regulated" social media?
That DJ Switch's video wouldn't have made it out, it would have been shut down. Even without the regulation, a top official in the army said it was photoshopped
The truth would have remained hidden.
Thank God for the Internet.
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) November 18, 2020
https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20
‘I’m The Devil’s Daddy’ – YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says
Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, declared herself as the ‘devil’s daddy’ after a follower queried her over her recent post on Instagram.
The singer, who identifies as queer, had shared a photo of herself with the words;
“Portrait of a woman who has fallen from grace and into the hands of evil.”
Reacting to the post, a follower, who tried to clarify the meaning of her caption, wrote;
“So basically you are the devils child now.”
And Temmie responded saying;
“I’m her Daddy.”
See her post below:
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.
Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.
She wrote:
“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”
The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.
See Temi Otedola’s tweet below:
We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday.
You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be a madness…. #HowFarPodcast pic.twitter.com/CaPxDRKShk
— Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) November 17, 2020
