Never Compare Wizkid To Davido, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Fans

It appears controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo isn’t going to give popular singer, Davido a breather just yet.

The journalist, who is not a big of the singer, recently launched an attack at him for buying his daughter a diamond necklace.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Davido stepped out with his second baby mama, Amanda and their daughter, Hailey, to a big jewelry store in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davido decided to spoil his second daughter by getting her an expensive necklace. Reacting to this, Olunloyo fired shot at the singer as she also dragged his rival, Wizkid into the mix.

The journalist wrote;

“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living, Different kind of music, Different mentality, Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million-dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”

Read Also: Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram

See her tweet below: