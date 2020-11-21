“Negotiation with FG yielded good result” – ASUU raises hope of resumption after recent meeting

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has served hope of resumption following its recent meeting with the Federal government.

According to the outcome of their meeting with FG on the 20th of November, the Union disclosed that the Federal government has agreed to its demand of paying their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System.

ASUU affirmed that UTAS which is the platform it presented as an alternative to the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, is currently undergoing usability test.

Furthermore, the FG has offered N15billion in addition to the N20billion pledged earlier, said they will now consult with its council and get back to the government in a short while, to make their final intention known; if the strike will be suspended or not.

Taking to Twitter to share the update, ASUU wrote;

“The Negotiation between FG and #ASUU today yielded very good results.

1. The government has agreed to use the old platform before #IPPIS, to pay all withheld salaries.

2. #UTAS is still undergoing usability test.

3. On revitalization, the government offered N15billion in addition to the N20billion pledged earlier.

4. #ASUU would now consult with its council and then get back to the government in a short while, to make their final intention known; if the strike will be suspended or not.

“#BREAKING: Meeting Ended, Federal Government Agrees To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn. Strike continues more Details To Follow#ASUU #ASUU_FG.”