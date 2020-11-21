Connect with us

“Negotiation with FG yielded good result” – ASUU raises hope of resumption after recent meeting

Published

14 mins ago

on

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has served hope of resumption following its recent meeting with the Federal government.

According to the outcome of their meeting with FG on the 20th of November, the Union disclosed that the Federal government has agreed to its demand of paying their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System.

ASUU affirmed that UTAS which is the platform it presented as an alternative to the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, is currently undergoing usability test.

Furthermore, the FG has offered N15billion in addition to the N20billion pledged earlier, said they will now consult with its council and get back to the government in a short while, to make their final intention known; if the strike will be suspended or not.

Taking to Twitter to share the update, ASUU wrote;

The Negotiation between FG and #ASUU today yielded very good results.

1. The government has agreed to use the old platform before #IPPIS, to pay all withheld salaries.
2. #UTAS is still undergoing usability test.
3. On revitalization, the government offered N15billion in addition to the N20billion pledged earlier.
4. #ASUU would now consult with its council and then get back to the government in a short while, to make their final intention known; if the strike will be suspended or not.

“#BREAKING: Meeting Ended, Federal Government Agrees To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn. Strike continues more Details To Follow#ASUU #ASUU_FG.”

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

