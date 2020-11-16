National News
Ndume: Kleptocrats Have Formed A Major Part Of Buhari’s Govt
The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is being betrayed by some kleptocrats in his government.
Senator Ndume made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
He expressed that President Buhari is a genuine person that has the interest of the common man at heart.
“He has integrity and the competence but unfortunately, the kleptocrats in the government have formed the majority and therefore betraying the laudable policies that the president wants to implement.”
Ndume opined that President Buhari has performed on the three major agendas which he came into power which are to secure the country, to fight corruption, and to provide infrastructure.
He, however, noted that the implementation of certain policies as put forth by the president is where the problem lies.
According to the lawmaker, the president cannot do it all by himself, so he had to appoint persons to act in various capacities but some have failed to deliver on the job.
There Is Nothing Wrong With Social Media Bill – Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of Senate Army Committee, has expressed that he sees nothing wrong with the implementation of a Social Media Bill so that people would be held accountable for whatever they say.
The Senator disclosed this on Sunday in an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics.
During his interview, Ndume stated that the 8th Senate had discussed the need to control social media, but insists freedom of speech should not be muzzled.
He said he believes people should be held responsible for what they say or do.
He added that there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.
“So, I feel that there is nothing wrong with having a social media bill, to define what you say or how you say it, and then what are the consequences of speaking out against somebody.
“As a politician, I have had a bad experience before, people say all sorts of things about you on social media about you and there is no way to control it, I think there is a gap in that, but it must go through the normal process.”
He, however, expressed that there was a need for a public hearing to determine if the bill will be passed to avoid suppressing freedom of speech.
Kogi Governor Disowns ‘Devilish’ Bread Levy
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has stated that his administration will sanction officials behind the proposed levy on bread produced in the state.
A statement from the office of the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja quoted Bello as describing the tax as “devilish” and “embarrassing.”
Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the state Ministry of Commerce wrote to the Kogi chapter of the Association of Master bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) about a new levy “on each loaf of bread.”
Reacting to the story, the deputy governor debunked the reports.
His words: “I am directed by His Excellency to give the lie to the news of an alleged tax imposed on each loaf of bread to be sold in Kogi State.
“There is no iota of truth in the claims that we have approved such wickedness because we have not and cannot.”
#EndSARS: Only Buhari Can Order Military Deployment, Says Army General
A representative of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo has stated that only President Muhammadu Buhari could have ordered the deployment of soldiers to maintain law and order in Lagos following the outbreak of violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests in October.
He said this under cross-examination by counsel to the Lagos State Government, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), while testifying before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution on Saturday on the alleged atrocities of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
The army general admitted that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not have the authority to give order to troops.
He said Governor Sanwo-Olu could only have made the request for them to be deployed, however, the final decision was for President Buhari to make.
