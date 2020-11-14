National News
N170 Fuel Price Wicked, Unbearable, Says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government describing it as wicked, unbearable, and unacceptable.
The party made this known in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan expressed that it was unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.
He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.
He added that such a hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan added that the government has no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
National News
CCB Summons Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
The summon contained in a letter dated November 2, 2020, is reportedly for questioning over alleged corruption involving breach of code of conduct for public officers.
Magu was reportedly asked to bring copies of all asset declarations since joining public service.
Copies of appointment letters and records of service from January to May 2020 were amongst the documents Magu was asked to bring, as well as all documents of landed properties both developed and undeveloped.
The invitation is coming months after Magu was suspended from office on allegations of corruption.
National News
COVID-19: FG Seeks $750m Loan From World Bank
Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has revealed that the Federal Government, is in the process of acquiring a 750 million dollar loan, from the world bank.
The Minister revealed that the loan is for states to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
According to the minister, the loan aims to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household consumption.
Mrs. Ahmed made this known at the inauguration of the Federal Steering Committees of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) program, in the nation’s capital.
The minister noted that the federal government has created windows of intervention, as captured in the economic sustainability plan inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, in March 2020.
National News
Wike Slams NBA For ‘Attempting’ To Investigate Oyigbo Incident
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has berated the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) for alleged extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo Local Government Area during the #EndSARS protests.
Recall that the Nigerian military was alleged to have killed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after the outlawed group reportedly attacked and killed security agents during the protest.
Speaking on the incident, Wike faulted the refusal of people to speak about the innocent people killed by IPOB.
The Rivers Governor reacted to the moves by the NBA to probe the alleged killings while addressing a Special Court Session to mark the beginning of 2020-2021 legal year at the State Judiciary complex, Port Harcourt.
While insisting that no extrajudicial killing took place in the area, Wike asked the NBA to file their petition to the panel of inquiry investigating the activities of SARS in the state.
TD Jakes Sermons
November 14, 2020 at 12:45 pm
I pity the person that will say SAI baba to my ear again !!!