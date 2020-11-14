N170 Fuel Price Wicked, Unbearable, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government describing it as wicked, unbearable, and unacceptable.

The party made this known in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan expressed that it was unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.

He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.

He added that such a hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan added that the government has no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.