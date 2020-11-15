‘My Next Ambition Is To Be Prophet Or Nigeria’s President’ – Fayose Says

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has expressed that his next ambition is either to become a prophet or the President of the country.

He made this remark in celebration of his 60th birthday when he featured on a live programme aired on People’s FM, (104.1)9 an Ado Ekiti based radio station, on Saturday night.

The former helmsman of Ekiti, however, did not mention when he plans to pursue such ambition, saying God’s time does not always agree with human calculations.

Also Read: Fayose Absent As South-West PDP Leaders Meet

He expressed that he has been blessed by God throughout his journey in life and the best way to show gratitude is by working for him.

He, however, noted that whichever that comes first out of the two ambitions would be his ultimate choice.

He, however, debunked rumour that he was nursing the ambition to become a senator, saying he hates being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage to implement.

He further expressed that he has what it takes to lead Nigeria if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.