‘My Next Ambition Is To Be Prophet Or Nigeria’s President’ – Fayose Says
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has expressed that his next ambition is either to become a prophet or the President of the country.
He made this remark in celebration of his 60th birthday when he featured on a live programme aired on People’s FM, (104.1)9 an Ado Ekiti based radio station, on Saturday night.
The former helmsman of Ekiti, however, did not mention when he plans to pursue such ambition, saying God’s time does not always agree with human calculations.
He expressed that he has been blessed by God throughout his journey in life and the best way to show gratitude is by working for him.
He, however, noted that whichever that comes first out of the two ambitions would be his ultimate choice.
He, however, debunked rumour that he was nursing the ambition to become a senator, saying he hates being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage to implement.
He further expressed that he has what it takes to lead Nigeria if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.
Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday announced the reappointment of Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The Edo State Governor made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He stated that the reappointment of Osarodio Ogie was the only appointment to be made for now, adding that he would name other aides on February 2021.
He wrote:
“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.
“This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021.
Ikpeazu Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To Federal Road Contractors In Abia
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has issued a 14-day ultimatum to federal road contractors in the state to return to site or the state government would take over the projects.
The Governor issued the ultimatum during an interactive session with newsmen at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday.
The Governor stated that the move was to ensure the timely completion of the projects.
He also revealed that his administration would no longer fold its arms and watch the people suffer untold hardship as a result of the complete dilapidation of the roads.
Ikpeazu listed the roads to include Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway (awarded during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan), Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road and Umuahia Ikot Ekpene Road, awarded in 2018 and 2013 respectively.
He also listed the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road and Ohafia-Bende-Umuahia Road which were both awarded about four years ago.
2023: APC Has Started Making False Promises – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of making false promises ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
He stated that such false promises include the construction of a University of Transport, development of a deep seaport and industrial park in the State.
He alleged that APC orchestrated an unfortunate conspiracy to oust former President, Goodluck Jonathan.
Wike said prior to the 2015 election the APC had promised to transform the country but has continued to give excuses for its failure after it orchestrated the removal of Jonathan.
He said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress?
“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President.”
The Rivers governor made the claim during the reception organized by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP.
The leaders of the defectors include former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye, and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.
Wike also went on to state that his achievements have silenced the APC and other political parties in the State.
