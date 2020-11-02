News Feed
Nigerian Man Hails Davido, Says ‘They Play FEM In Heaven’
A Nigerian man hails Davido, saying his deceased mother appeared to him in the dream to reveal that they play ‘FEM’ in Nigerian heaven.
This is coming after the music star, took to his Twitter handle to write that,’ if you don’t like me your bad vibes’.
The Twitter user @Zolodee commented that;
”My mother appeared to me in the dream yesterday, she said they play your song in Nigerian heaven, I swear no cap she even sang fem for me, when I told her I’,m tired of life, that I want to die”
Strike: Do the work you are being paid for, FG tells ASUU
Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has lambasted the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over the continued strike which has surpassed 6 months.
Nwajiuba, on Sunday, told lecturers to do the job they are being paid for, even if they do not like the system
Information Nigeria recalls that ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike over IPPS challenge.
Nwajiuba stated that the ASUU payment system is not ready.
Nwajiuba stated that the federal government has directed the lecturers to register on the IPPIS while developing their system so they could collect their salaries.
Read his statement below;
“When originally we asked them how long it would take (to develop the system), they said 18 months and after a while, they brought us a semi-finished product and said the six months they had been on strike they had used it to develop the system and that we should now integrate it with our system. The government said no, we are not going to fuse this with all of our plans yet until we independently work on it and see how it works which is where we are.”
“So I still don’t understand what the issue is. We have been paying them and all the salaries we have paid them, have been paid on the IPPIS. So I don’t understand what they mean by they don’t want the IPPIS. They are already on the IPPIS.”
“Out of 71,700 lecturers in Nigeria, we have 57,000 already on the IPPIS. So I don’t understand the basis for the strike. If it is the IPPIS, I don’t understand why anybody will claim they are not on the IPPIS when they are on IPPIS. . Even if you don’t like the system, do the work for which you are receiving the payment. I don’t understand it.”
“The primary purpose for which lecturers were employed is to lecture our students and that is why we are paying them. Now for six months or going to a year you are at home, you don’t want to teach, but if the government wants to approve promotions you will appear. If the government wants to appoint a new vice-chancellor, you will appear.”
The minister said the government was not out to punish any ASUU member. He stated, “The job of the government is not to look for who to punish or sack. We are in need of manpower in Nigeria. The reason we want ASUU back is that there is a purpose for which we built these universities.”
“In every other place in the world, you can’t shut down the university system and just walk away. It is only in Nigeria they do it.”
“The money government is using to pay these lecturers is the money we get from other people. The money is Nigerians’ money and we hand it over to lecturers for a job, but they don’t want to do it.”
When asked if there was no going back on the IPPIS, he stated, “The IPPIS predates this government. The IPPIS was conceived in Nigeria in 2013. When we came, almost everything that was impossible to implement in Nigeria because of institutional bottlenecks, we started implementing it.
You’re a witch, If your husband’s Life does not appreciate after marriage – Pastor Adejumo
Female Nigerian pastor, Funke Felix Adejumo, has described women who do not add value to their husband’s life after marriage as witches.
The marriage counsellor made this known in a recent sermon where she talked about how women are supposed to lend a helping hand to their husbands and help build up their families.
In her own words: “You cannot afford to be a nonentity, looking unto your husband before you buy bra. These are the things that remove dignity from a woman. The man helped you to bury your grandmother’s father’s son,”
“He helped to do a wedding for your cousin’s father’s friend’s brother. Everything, one day he’s going to be tired. Do not allow your husband alone to pay the school fees. Contribute no matter how small.
“Do something with your life as a woman. You were created to add value. I add value to my marriage. My husband looked at me and said, ‘I want to be married to you eternally’. Stop being a beggarly wife.
Don’t be a drag or liability. If your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage, you’re a witch. Some of you are just sitting down, pumping out children, and doing nothing. No man wants a liability in his life.
“The number of children you have is the number of properties you should have so they won’t curse your memory.
“We’re binding the devil but there are things we need to tell ourselves as women. Stand up and take your place!” she added.
If your Husband’s Life does not appreciate after Marriage you’re a witch – Pastor Funke Adejumo pic.twitter.com/Be0ptzb3bi
— Naija (@Naija_PR) November 1, 2020
Part 3 pic.twitter.com/QWXKRvkZoD
— Naija (@Naija_PR) November 1, 2020
Buhari-led government has respect for free press: Lai Mohammed
Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the Buhari-led administration has respect for free press, adding that no democratic nation can survive by gaging the press.
The minister stated this following backlashes against the proposed social media regulation bill.
Mohammed noted that social media will not be shut down but will be regulated to stop hate speech and fake news in the country.
Speaking during a visit to Vintage Press Limited, the publishers of The Nation newspapers and Sporting Life, following the October 21, 2020 attack on the organisation’s corporate headquarters by hoodlum following the shooting of EndSARS protesters on October 20.
He said that the attack was premeditated and intended to silence the voice of The Nation but not just an attack on Vintage Press Limited, but also on free press.
Lai Mohammed said; “ I know some observers may wonder how the minister can describe the attack on The Nation as attack on free press and on democracy, whereas a few days ago, he canvassed for regulation of social media.
“I say to such observers that there is no contradiction in what I said before and what I am saying now. This government has respect for the free press. What we are against is irresponsible use of social media and fake news.
“We did not start this campaign against fake news yesterday. In 2017, we devoted an entire National Council on Information meeting to address the issues of fake news and hate speech.
“I remember I said that day that there is a new epidemic coming to consume the world. That epidemic is fake news. That epidemic will pose great danger to global peace and security.
“In 2018, we followed it up by launching a national campaign against fake news and hate speech. These were because we knew the danger there. We did not, at any time, say we would kill the internet.
“We did not say social media must be closed down, never! Social media is here to stay and it would be antithesis to democracy if one makes an attempt to shut down the social media.
“However, we must regulate social media in a manner that it does not become a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.
“Today, the pattern of choice for purveyors of fake news and hate speech is social media. It travels so fast; it disseminates so fast.
“This is why it is important for any country to look at that platform and ensure it is regulated in a manner that does not bring harm not just to the users but to everybody. No country will fold its hands and watch purveyors of fake news and hate speech destabilise it.
“And it is as if the world is not learning. In 1994, 800,000 lives were lost in Rwanda as a result of hate speech. One radio station in particular was largely responsible for this. The same thing happened in Cambodia, etc.
“So, when we talk about regulating social media, we are simply saying regulate it so as to ensure responsible use of the social media.
“We do not want to be misunderstood. We are also asking for freedom of the press because no democracy can survive without freedom of the press.
“We have tried to reach out to all the major stakeholders, including Google, Facebook, NUJ, Guild of Editors, bloggers, social media influencers, etc; let’s sit down together and fashion out a policy that will make our social media platforms responsible.
“Even the owners of these platforms are talking about regulation now.”
Lai Mohammad added; “The executive arm of the government is not limiting its interest in the regulation of social media to just legislation. Our purpose is to get all the stakeholders, including legislators, to see how we can regulate use of social media for the benefit of all.
“From the interaction I had with the legislative arm of the government during budget defence, I think the challenge we have with the lawmakers so far is this slant that any attempt to regulate social media amounts to an attempt to shut down social media. This is not true. This is what I took pains to explain to the lawmakers.
“In fact, it is impossible to shut down social media. Even the most restrictive governments today are only regulating it. So, we must make it safe for everybody.
“Fake news has caused a lot of havoc on social harmony. I think there is really no point of disagreement between me and lawmakers on this.”
On why youths or EndSARS protesters seemed to doubt the Federal Government’s promise of positively responding to their requests, Mohammed said:
“It was sad and unfortunate because the government meant well. The federal government responded positively and promptly to the requests of the youths and acted immediately. By the time hoodlums hijacked the protests, some states had started implementation of the resolutions.”
