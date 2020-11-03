‘My Love Is Undiluted’ – Tacha Celebrates Khafi On Her Birthday With Sweet Message

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate, Tacha declared her love for her fellow ex-housemate and close pal, Khafi, who turned 31 on Tuesday.

The controversial reality TV took to her Instagram page where she posted a couple of lovely photos of Khafi.

Tacha also penned a sweet message to her friend turned sister which reads;

“Happy Birthday My Sister for life

My love for you is undiluted, your strength is admirable, I wish you all the HAPPINESS in the world, can’t wait for US TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD x @acupofkhafi”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband

See her post below: