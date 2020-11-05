Actress Lizzy Anjorin explains why she is not yet pregnant

Popular Nollywood actress and movie producer, Lizzy Anjorin has opened up on why she is yet to have a child of her own after years of marriage.

The actress got married four months ago, but she is yet to get pregnant.

She however claimed people have been confronting her to confirm if she’s pregnant or not, she debunked the pregnancy rumours and claimed her husband’s injured manhood is the reason she’s yet to get pregnant.

In a series of videos she posted on her Instagram page, her husband has been advised by the doctor not to engage in sexual intercourse for some months after he injured his manhood, adding that there is a vacancy for any man who can take her husband’s position for now.

Although many believe the actress was being sarcastic.

Captioning her video, Lizzy wrote;

“NOTING DEY WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AGAIN,EVEN MR LAWAL FAILED PEPPER TEST EXCEPT SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO ”