My Decision Brought Great Peace, Love To Nigeria: Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised world leaders lose power and gain honour instead of letting their citizens die.

The former president and special ECOWAS envoy to Mali made this known in a Facebook post on Friday.

Jonathan recommended this ‘philosophy’ to all leaders facing ‘challenging situations at the polls.’

Also Read: Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration

He wrote:

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”