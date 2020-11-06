National News
My Decision Brought Great Peace, Love To Nigeria: Jonathan
Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised world leaders lose power and gain honour instead of letting their citizens die.
The former president and special ECOWAS envoy to Mali made this known in a Facebook post on Friday.
Jonathan recommended this ‘philosophy’ to all leaders facing ‘challenging situations at the polls.’
He wrote:
“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.
“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.
“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”
National News
CJN Swears In Eight New Supreme Court Justices
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.
The eight new justices of the Supreme Court took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution at their swearing-in ceremony presided over by the CJN on Friday.
After their swearing-in, the eight new judges ascended to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated.
Below is the full list of the newly inaugurated Supreme Court Justices:
Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West), Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).
National News
Boko Haram: Political Solution Needed To End Insurgency – Gov Zulum
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Friday expressed that military operations alone can’t end insurgency in Nigeria.
According to the Governor, to defeat the insurgency in the region, Nigeria must display political will and commitment.
Zulum made this declaration while speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Describing the insecurity caused by the Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and other insurgents as madness, the Governor called for the creation of jobs for the youths and the provision of an enabling environment for citizens to return to their homes and resume their normal lives.
He highlighted that his administration had resettled more than 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) back to their homes in the state.
National News
#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called for the regulation of social media usage in the country.
The Governor made this known while condemning the #EndSARS protests that went awry during a courtesy visit from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Uzodinma also expressed regret over the death of police officers during the nationwide riots.
“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo,” he said.
The governor stated that the “real protesters” went off the street after he addressed them.
He went on to call for peace and assured that the Imo government would support security agencies.
Toxic wap
November 6, 2020 at 5:33 pm
Oga Jona is our Hero. He chose to be selfless even in the means of adversity. He is a true leader