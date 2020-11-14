Peruzzi hilariously discloses why he wasn’t featured in Davido’s album ”A Better Time”

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally released his much-awaited album, A Better Time, to the joy of fans.

The singer’s body of work was released on November 13, 2020, as promised. In no time, fans had listened to all the tracks and shared their hot takes on it on their social media pages.

The 17-track album featured an array of top American artistes such as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and more. Other talented African artistes were also featured on the body of work and some of them are Sauti Sol (Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun (Nigeria), to name a few.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi, whose real name is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh has spilled the reason why he was not featured in Davido’s album ”A Better Time”

A fan on twitter identified as G-BRAIN asked Peruzzi a question on why he was not featured on the Better Time Album of Davido.

Peruzzi hilariously replied saying:

“My collabo fee was too high at the time”

Exchange below: