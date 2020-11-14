Entertainment
‘My ABT Album Is Not A Floppy Disk’ – Davido’s Replies Burna Boy
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has reacted after his colleague, Burna Boy seemingly threw a shade at him on Twitter.
The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner had released a song off his highly anticipated album, ‘A Better Time’ on Monday.
The song, which is titled ‘So Crazy’, features American rapper, Lil Baby and it received immense criticism after its release.
Hours later, Burna Boy tweeted ‘Floppy Disk’ which many believed was aimed at Davido.
Some web users assumed that the self-proclaimed African Giant was trolling his colleague over his newly-released album.
Fans of Davido came at the singer in full force and they blasted him over his tweet.
During a recent interview with Soundcity, the DMW boss, who is currently on his media tour to promote his album, was asked about it and he replied, “first of all, it’s not a floppy disk”.
Watch the video below:
Incase you missed it #ICYMI
“First of all, it’s not a floppy disk”
Davido sharing with us everything you need to know about his new album, A better time. #Abt #SoundcityGuest 💫💥 pic.twitter.com/7kFha5cZwO
— SOUNDCITY RADIO 98.5, Lagos (@Soundcity985FM) November 14, 2020
Entertainment
M.I Abaga Challenges Vector To Rap Battle (Video)
Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as M.I. has challenged his colleague, Vector, to a rap battle scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 15.
The battle will be aired on Supersport Action’s The African Knockout Show by 9pm. Taking to their official Twitter handle, they share a video in which M.I can be seen preparing for the battle and calling on Vector.
The caption reads:
“Legendary @MI_Abaga calls out rap heavy weight @VectorThaViper to a ring battle Watch us on Supersport Action channel 210 DStv on Sunday 15th by 9pm to catch all the action & heat in the AKO show! #TheAKOShow #AFRICANKNOCKOUT #hiphop #Rap”
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Victoria Adeyele, alias Vee, decided to spice up her Instagram feed with a series of raunchy photos of herself.
Information Nigeria recalls that the musician recently disclosed that she cannot represent brands who are in to slimming and bleaching products.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star cum musician posted some photos of herself rocking a jean jacket and a black lingerie and she wrote;
“Just thought to add some more heat to an already hot day
#Vee #SexyBaby”
See the photos below:
Entertainment
IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife, Sonia Shows Off Their 5-Year-Old Son
Sonia Morales, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off how much their son, Ace has grown.
The curvy Colombian posted a couple of adorable photos of herself and her 5-year-old son.
Morales also penned a sweet message to Ace which reads;
“I don’t care what it takes, but Ill make sure I give you the most amazing memories & show you the best of this world, so when you grow up , you will look back with smile on your face knowing “MY MAMA did ALLL that!!”
See her post below:
