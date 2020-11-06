Davido announces release of new album Monday

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido has revealed that he will be releasing his second single off his yet-to-be-released album, ABT on MONDAY.
The musician made this known in a recent social media post on Twitter as he revealed that his album will be released on November 13.
Making the post, he wrote;
“Nov 13 ABT … 2nd Single off the album drops MONDAY !!!! ITS ABOUT TO BE A BETTER TIME!!! PRE ORDER LINK IN BIO!!”
— Davido (@davido) November 6, 2020