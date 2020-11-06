Davido announces release of new album Monday

BBNaija star Nengi has been appointed as the senior special assistant to the governor of Bayelsa Douye Diri.

The Lockdown star was also made the face of the state. The reality TV star recently trended on Twitter after she was hosted by officials of the Bayelsa government on Friday, November 6.

Fellow ex-housemate Neo shared the news online to the amazement of many fans and followers of the beautiful BBNaija star.

Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister 💚@nengiofficial — Neo Mobor Akpofure🏇🏽💦 (@NeoAkpofure) November 6, 2020

As expected, Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts about Nengi’s recent appointments.