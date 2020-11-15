My 1% got me to 1 milli – BBN graduate Vee shades haters as she hits 1M followers On IG

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele (23), a musician based in Lagos has attained a new feat on Instagram as she hits 1 Million followers.

Celebrating her latest achievement, the London born – Nigerian based singer cum reality tv star took to Twitter to smite her haters saying “My 1% got me to 1 million followers, I’m grateful”.

Recall Vee had 1% vote out of the total votes cast in the finale of Big Brother Naija season 5 and she has been trolled with it since she left the house.

Despite the trolls, she has made sure to stay on top of her by growing a thick skin and giving back same energy to her haters.

