‘My 1% Got Me 1M’, Vee Celebrates 1M Instagram Followers

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has celebrated her one million followers on Instagram. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to write that her 1% fans helped her reach the mark. She appreciated them for their support, adding the heart emoji.

In her words:

“My 1% got me to 1 milli. I’m grateful”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 23-year-old musician fired some shots on her Instagram story. She wrote a quote that is believed to be targeted at her lover’s cousin, Venita Akpofure, who is not in support of her relationship with Neo.

Also, she had on Saturday also graced the social media timelines with raunchy pictures of herself.

See her post below: