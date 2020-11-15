Connect with us

‘My 1% Got Me 1M’, Vee Celebrates 1M Instagram Followers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee tells trolls storming her DM to curse her

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has celebrated her one million followers on Instagram. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to write that her 1% fans helped her reach the mark. She appreciated them for their support, adding the heart emoji.

In her words:

“My 1% got me to 1 milli. I’m grateful”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 23-year-old musician fired some shots on her Instagram story. She wrote a quote that is believed to be targeted at her lover’s cousin, Venita Akpofure, who is not in support of her relationship with Neo.

Also, she had on Saturday also graced the social media timelines with raunchy pictures of herself.

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

‘We Are Human Beings’ – BBN’s Dorathy Replies Fan Who Asked If She Is Dating Prince

Published

29 seconds ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Prince and Dorathy
12

Prince and Dorathy

Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor, has replied a fan curious enough to ask if she is in a relationship with her fellow BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram story to engage her fans by telling them to ask her any question. “Long overdue, I’m in the mood tonight………Ask away“, she wrote.

The cuious fan then asked:

“Hi Dora Are u and Prince a thing”

Her hilarious reply reads:

“No darling, we’re human beings”

Another fan asked:

“If u are asked to marry prince nelson will u accept don’t be angry ooo I’m just a shameless shipper”

The reality TV star replied the question with a funny meme.

See Dorathy’s replies below:

 

The reality TV star’s reply

The reality TV star’s reply

 

‘What I Want To Be Remembered For’ – Davido

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Singer Davido Finally Reveals His Son’s Face (Photo)

If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has shared the things he would like to be remembered for. The popular singer took to Twitter on Sunday to highlight them.

He stated that he would like to be remembered for more than just his music. He would want to be remembered for giving his family and Africa a good name through his service to humanity.

In his words:

“”I would want to be remembered for a lot, not just music to be honest. That I served for humanity, I served the people and a lot of people gained from my blessing. I gave my family a good name, I gave my country a good name, I gave Africans a good name”” – Davido –

His tweet is an excerpt from the newly published interview he had with Guardian Life.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

 

Laycon Gets Double Success As His EP Hits A Million Streams On Boomplay, Bags Special Recognition Award

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Fans Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On His 25th Birthday

Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On His 25th Birthday

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, is in a celebratory mood as his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, has surpassed one million streams on Boomplay.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans.

In his words:

“We just hit a milion streams on Boomplay Big shoutout to all iCONs who made this possible. Let’s keep streaming the ‘Who is Laycon’ EP on all digital music platforms”

The brand ambassador has also received a new award titled ‘Special Recognition Award’. This award was presented to him by the Music Impact Award on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

See the award below:

The award

Trending