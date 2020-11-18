Connect with us

Muslims call out Bashir El-Rufai over ‘inappropriate’ loved-up photos with his bride

6 hours ago

Some Muslims have taken to Twitter to call out Bashir El-rufai, one of the sons of Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai, over a loved-up photos with his bride which they termed “inapproriate”.

See the photos and the comments below;

Two students die in ghastly motor accident on graduation day (Photos)

6 hours ago

November 18, 2020

Two final year students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, died in a ghastly motor accident on their graduation day.

The students have been identified as Annabel Ogaga Akpofure and Oke Melissa. Annabel was the Departmental President of Accountancy while Melissa was of the department of Mass Communication, both HND final year students.

The accident involving a commercial tricycle and a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) occurred along the Isselle-Azagba/Ogwashi-Uku Road while on their way to a ‘graduation party’ last Friday, November 13.

It was gathered that the students wrote their final papers that day and were joined by other friends for the party about 8pm when the accident happened.

Police spokesperson Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, said the female students died immediately while a male, who was unconscious, died on Sunday, November 15.

Both students were buried on Tuesday, November 17. Annabel was laid to rest in her hometown, Ovara-Unukpo town, Orogun in Ughelli North local government Area of Delta state while Melissa was buried in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South LGA.

Meet Nigerian Celebrities Who Married Older Women

6 hours ago

November 18, 2020

What was once regarded as a stigma has gradually been embraced as more women have started to date and marry younger men. Our celebrities are not excluded, take a look at five Nigerian celebrities whose wives are older.

Dare Art Alade and Deola Ayeni

Dare Art-Alade and his wife Deola Ayeni have been married for about 12 years. Deola is said to be 8 years older than Darey and the union is blessed with lovely kids.

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Lola Omotayo are an amazing couple despite the age difference. Peter’s wife, Lola is said to be 6 years older than him. Peter and Lola tied the knot in 2013 and it was certainly one for the books of celebrity weddings in Nigeria.

Joseph Ameh and Kaffy

Celebrity dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau and live band drummer, Joseph Adakole Ameh got married in Lagos on June 2, 2012. They are blessed with two lovely children, Eliana Ameh, their daughter and Sean Ameh, their son. Kaffy is eight years older than Pappy J as he is popularly called.

Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton

Reality TV star, professional athlete and entrepreneur got married to British Olympian, Perri in 2019. Perri is 31 years old while Mike is 28 years old.

Silver Ojieson and Ann Njemanze

Nollywood actress, Ann Njemanze was a movie sensation in the 90s while she was married to popular actor, Segun Arinze. After their divorce, Njemanze went under the radar, but surfaced again a few years ago. She got married to her new husband, Silver Ojieson, in 2013, and she admitted to journalist that he’s five years younger than her. The actress has a teenage daughter from her previous marriage to Arinze.

Peter, Paul Okoye celebrate 39th birthday with new photos

6 hours ago

November 18, 2020

Twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye are a year older today and they both took to Instagram to celebrate themselves but didn’t celebrate each other.

The brothers, who made up the now-defunct P-Square duo before they fell out, turn 39 today.

Peter took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and he wrote: “Made it to another year. Grateful.”

Paul Okoye also shared a photo of himself on his IG and wrote: “Nonso is + 1”

