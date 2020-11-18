Muslims call out Bashir El-Rufai over ‘inappropriate’ loved-up photos with his bride

What was once regarded as a stigma has gradually been embraced as more women have started to date and marry younger men. Our celebrities are not excluded, take a look at five Nigerian celebrities whose wives are older.

Dare Art Alade and Deola Ayeni

Dare Art-Alade and his wife Deola Ayeni have been married for about 12 years. Deola is said to be 8 years older than Darey and the union is blessed with lovely kids.

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Lola Omotayo are an amazing couple despite the age difference. Peter’s wife, Lola is said to be 6 years older than him. Peter and Lola tied the knot in 2013 and it was certainly one for the books of celebrity weddings in Nigeria.

Joseph Ameh and Kaffy

Celebrity dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau and live band drummer, Joseph Adakole Ameh got married in Lagos on June 2, 2012. They are blessed with two lovely children, Eliana Ameh, their daughter and Sean Ameh, their son. Kaffy is eight years older than Pappy J as he is popularly called.

Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton

Reality TV star, professional athlete and entrepreneur got married to British Olympian, Perri in 2019. Perri is 31 years old while Mike is 28 years old.

Silver Ojieson and Ann Njemanze

Nollywood actress, Ann Njemanze was a movie sensation in the 90s while she was married to popular actor, Segun Arinze. After their divorce, Njemanze went under the radar, but surfaced again a few years ago. She got married to her new husband, Silver Ojieson, in 2013, and she admitted to journalist that he’s five years younger than her. The actress has a teenage daughter from her previous marriage to Arinze.